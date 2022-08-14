Milan vs Udinese – Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

CTN NEWS – Italian football is back! The Italian Championship’s 1st round kicks off on Saturday, August 13, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time) at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, between Milan and Udinese. Watch it live and online here.

Milan’s team won the Serie A in a historic way last season, playing until the last round with their biggest rivals, Inter, at the top of the tournament’s leaderboard.

Now, reformulated and with new parts in the squad, the team begins the battle to defend the national title this season, which promises great results for the red-black team. Where to watch Milan vs Udinese live in Serie A This Saturday’s afternoon confrontation (13) Milan vs Udinesewill be broadcast exclusively by ESPN 2, a closed television channel. To follow the duel of the first round of the Italian Championship, therefore, it is necessary to sign ESPN.

The current champion plays in front of his fans this Saturday afternoon (13) and begins a season that promises a lot for the team. For today, Origi should not be among those listed as he is still recovering from an injury.

With Kessie leaving for Barcelona in this European football transfer window, Stefano Pioli must improvise the midfield, alongside Krunic and Pobega, as the team should not count on Tonali either.

Italian League online: How to watch

The game between Milan x Udinese, this Saturday afternoon (13), for the 1st round of the Italian Championship, also has a Star+ broadcast.

To follow the duel online from your cell phone (or any other mobile device), you need to subscribe to the streaming package.