Connect with us

Sports

Milan vs Udinese - Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A
Advertisement

News Video Sports

Manchester United Humiliated by Brentford 4-0

Sports

Aston Villa vs Everton - Ups And Down Of The Match And The Results

Sports

Freiburg Was Beaten In The Bundesliga By Borussia Dortmund 3-1

Sports

Bill Russell's No. 6 has become one of the rare retired jersey numbers

Sports

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Updates, Highlights And Scorecard

Sports

Fabra, Worst Qualified Boca At Argentine Cup 1-0

News Video Sports

Prison Inmates in Thailand Muay Thai Fight for Freedom

Sports

James White Announced His Retirement From The Patriots

Sports

Do Liverpool have issues with Squad Depth in 2022/23 season?

Sports

Do Liverpool Have Issues With Squad Depth In 2022/23 Season?

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

Sports

5 Greatest Accomplishments In Tom Brady's Career

Sports

Pakistan’s Athlete Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Medal For Pakistan At Commonwealth Games

Sports

Manchester United Suffer 2-1 Loss to a Savvy Brighton

Sports

Manchester United vs. Brighton, Result, Highlights And Analysis

News Sports

West Ham vs Man City, live Score, updates, and Stream Link

Sports

Milan vs Udinese – Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Milan vs Udinese - Where To Watch Live And Online The Serie A

CTN NEWS –  Italian football is back! The Italian Championship’s 1st round kicks off on Saturday, August 13, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time) at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, between Milan and Udinese. Watch it live and online here.

Milan’s team won the Serie A in a historic way last season, playing until the last round with their biggest rivals, Inter, at the top of the tournament’s leaderboard.

Now, reformulated and with new parts in the squad, the team begins the battle to defend the national title this season, which promises great results for the red-black team.

Where to watch Milan vs Udinese live in Serie A

This Saturday’s afternoon confrontation (13) Milan vs Udinesewill be broadcast exclusively by ESPN 2, a closed television channel. To follow the duel of the first round of the Italian Championship, therefore, it is necessary to sign ESPN.

The current champion plays in front of his fans this Saturday afternoon (13) and begins a season that promises a lot for the team. For today, Origi should not be among those listed as he is still recovering from an injury.

With Kessie leaving for Barcelona in this European football transfer window, Stefano Pioli must improvise the midfield, alongside Krunic and Pobega, as the team should not count on Tonali either.

Italian League online: How to watch

The game between Milan x Udinese, this Saturday afternoon (13), for the 1st round of the Italian Championship, also has a Star+ broadcast.

To follow the duel online from your cell phone (or any other mobile device), you need to subscribe to the streaming package.

Even with signings in this transfer window and a reformulation within the squad, Udinese should come to the field this Saturday afternoon (13), at San Siro, with the same lineup that closed last season.

Published in CTN, August 14th, 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading