Message From Stephen Curry Before Game 7 Of Warriors’ Victory Over Kings

(CTN News) – Stephen Curry rarely gives impassioned speeches to the team during locker room meetings. His attention was focused on him on Saturday, before a film session to prepare for Sunday’s Game 7 against the Kings.

As reported by The Athletic, the Warriors star addressed the team, saying he believed they were capable of winning if they purchased into it.

It has been reported that Stephen Curry said, “I don’t even talk a lot, but I have a lot to say.”

As a result of Golden State’s disappointing 118-99 loss to Sacramento in Game 6, Stephen Curry was reported to be unable to fall asleep.

He received a text message from Draymond Green in the middle of the night in which he expressed his disappointment before Green stated that he would speak to the team. Curry then stated that he would like to deliver the message himself.

On Saturday, he did just that in the “Above the Rim” atrium of the Chase Center, prior to the film session.

The Athletic reported that Gary Payton II described Stephen Curry speech as “that guy.”.

It’s usually Curry who keeps quiet and lets his game speak for itself, but he had to speak up because he knew the vibe and couldn’t let it go. So he led and we followed.”

We discussed getting everyone on board during the meeting.

According to The Athletic, some felt that he directed his messages toward Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and others who may have felt frustrated by their lack of playing time. All members of the team were instructed to set aside their feelings or get on with their vacation.

In his view, if players got on the bus, it was a sign that they were ready to buy in, and he promised to fulfill his promise.

No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes, you are preparing yourself mentally and physically for this opportunity. The other night, we were embarrassed and will never f-ing go out like that in the future.”

Stephen Curry certainly delivered on his promise and ensured the Warriors were not going out quietly. A total of 50 points were scored by him, including 20 of 38 from the field and 7 of 18 from beyond the arc in Game 7. As a bonus, he also contributed eight rebounds and six assists.

“You are in a position where you must decide whether to fold up or to stand up,” said Green. “Once he did that, there was no choice but to rise up. He f—ed everybody up.”

SEE ALSO:

How To Watch IPL 2023 Live Streaming [On Android, iPhone, Laptop & Smart TV]

Real Madrid Suspends 2 Players For The Next Match