Luka Doncic Drops 51 Against Spurs, Averages 45.6 Points In Last Five
(CTN News) – In Saturday night’s game, Luka Doncic scored 51 points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds remaining in order to give the Dallas Mavericks a 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs, their sixth straight win to start the season.

The amount of points Luka Doncic scored in Tuesday night’s overtime win over New York was the third 50-point game he had in five matches, including 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists during the match.

It is the first time a player has scored 250 points, pulled down 50 rebounds, and assisted 50 times in a five-game span in NBA history.

It’s incredible,” Mavericks center Christian Wood said after the game. ”In the seven years that I have been in the league, I have never seen anyone do what he is able to do.

There is no doubt that he is on an incredible run right now. There is no doubt that he is playing like an MVP at the moment. He is clearly one of the most talented players in the league at the moment.

Luka Doncic last five games are as follows:

  • There were 50 points, eight rebounds, and ten assists

  • The team scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and made nine assists

  • In total, 60 PTS, 21 REB, and 10 AST were scored

  • PTS: 35, REB: 12 and AST: 13

  • A total of 51 points, six rebounds, and nine assists were scored

Jason Kidd, the Mavericks coach, said, “It’s not easy here to win.” I have to admit, however, that Luka Doncic was incredible once again.

As much as he wanted to make those free throws down the stretch, he missed them so that they did not have time to set up a play.

Popovich jokingly promised that Luka Doncic would not score more than 50 points. There was almost a willingness on the part of the Mavericks players to comply.

In response to Doncic’s 51-point performance, Doncic stated, ”I just wanted to win.”

However, 51 points was quite a feat, wasn’t it?

It is of course,” Luka Doncic responded amusingly.

December was his best month in franchise history, averaging 35.1 points per game.

As usual, Doncic dominated San Antonio with step-backs, mid-range jumpers, three-pointers, and free throws. A total of 18 of 28 shots were made from the field, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Yes, we worked hard on him as a team, as well as individually, but he is an outstanding player,” Popovich said. He has an IQ that is out of this world.

It is true that we would prefer to win than lose, but I am very proud of their efforts and the way they continued on despite what it was, 13, 14, I cannot remember.

