CTN News – It is expected that Gareth Bale, who helped Wales qualify for the World Cup, will train in the United States in preparation for the tournament. It is expected that an announcement will be made on Sunday.

Gareth Bale helped ensure that Wales will play in the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and the only question on his countrymen’s minds is: which club will he sign, and for whom will he play?

After running out of time with Real Madrid and flirting with returning home, Bale, 32, has signed a five-year deal with Los Angeles Football Club Los Angeles will offer him regular playing time, plenty of sun, and as many as five consecutive months of matches to sharpen his form before the World Cup kicks off in late November.

An international signing was teased on LAFC’s social media accounts on Saturday, but the player was not revealed. However, an official familiar with Bale’s decision to join the league confirmed that an official announcement was imminent, perhaps as early as Sunday.

After his Real Madrid contract expired this summer, Bale announced his intention to leave Spain and has been available for free transfer to any team. With Madrid, where he had been a five-time Champions League winner, he had become an afterthought in recent years, playing rarely and fighting openly with the team and fans while refusing to move on from the club.

Bale had flirted with moving to his hometown club, Cardiff City, in recent weeks before deciding on Los Angeles and M.L.S.

Bale was born in Cardiff, so a return to Wales would have been popular and symbolic. However, he may find Los Angeles more conducive to his World Cup preparations. To accommodate the World Cup, Major League Soccer has moved its schedule forward this season, making sure Bale has a steady diet of games between July and October, then a playoff push or a brief break before the World Cup.

At the end of Saturday’s game, Los Angeles FC led the Western Conference standings and had the best record in the league. This fall, L.A.F.C. could make a serious run for the M.L.S. Cup with Bale, Giorgio Chiellini, and Carlos Vela all playing on the same team. Chiellini’s debut is scheduled for next week.

Bale could make his debut for M.L.S. on July 8 if his signing with the team becomes official. The derby, called El Tráfico to evoke the city’s chronic headache, has played host to major moments in the past: In 2018, Zlatan Ibrahimovic made one of soccer’s most famous goals in his first appearance in the league.

The World Cup will be Bale’s main focus, however. Nov. 21 marks the first day of the tournament for Wales. Who was its opponent on that day? It is the United States.

