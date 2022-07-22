RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

(CTN News) – RB Leipzig will be the opponents of Liverpool during their preseason friendly in Germany as they continue their preseason preparation.

Having recently completed a brief tour through South-East Asia, Liverpool will continue their pre-season schedule later this week with a trip to Germany and Austria to play Leipzig and Salzburg in an attempt to improve their fitness for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

As well as integrate Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay into their squad.

It looks like this Thursday will be the first opportunity for fans to see right-back Ramsay in live action after Scott missed out on the Asian tour due to a minor injury after he missed out on the Asian tour due to a minor injury.

It should also be noted that Joe Gomez is included in the travelling squad as well. During the tour, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both sustained injuries that forced them to stay behind in Liverpool so that they could continue their rehabilitation.

The pair had both been injured during the tour. The first choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, is able to play, but the second choice, Caoimh*n Kelleher, is unable to.

In the remaining four games, the Reds will field a relatively strong line-up, including the Community Shield against Manchester City, before the new season begins on August 30.

Some starters may play as long as 60 minutes today before they head to Austria for a brief pre-season camp and their match against Salzburg next week.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

BE A PART OF THE CONVERSATION

The Liverpool Offside will feature full coverage of every Liverpool match this season, breaking news, opinion, and tactical discussion if you haven’t already registered for an SB Nation account.

People Also Read:

Review of Esports Industry in Thailand

China Will Host Asian Games In 2023 After COVID Postponement

Devon Allen Was Punished For Being Too Fast At The World Championships