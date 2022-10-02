Connect with us

Liverpool vs. Brighton Result, Highlights, Match Report, And Best Performers Details

Liverpool vs. Brighton

(CTN News) – A thrilling 3-3 draw between Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion marked Roberto De Zerbi’s debut as Brighton & Hove Albion coach. Leandro Trossard gave the Italian a two-goal lead early in the first half to give him a dream start as Seagulls manager.

However, goals in either half from Roberto Firmino — one requiring a VAR check to overturn an offside call — dragged the Reds back level.

And they appeared set for a much-needed win after forcing Adam Webster to put through his own net from a corner to complete the comeback.

However, Trossard smashed in another fine finish six minutes from time at the Kop end to earn a deserved draw for the visitors.

The Sporting News is following the match live and providing live score updates and commentary.

Liverpool vs. Brighton result

1H 2H Final
Liverpool  1 2 3
Brighton 2 1 3

Liverpool vs. Brighton line

Jordan Henderson returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a hamstring injury, and Fabio Carvalho makes his Liverpool debut in the front three.

As a result of her involvement, the Reds are able to name a strong bench in light of the busy period for the club’s international stars

Lineup of Liverpool vs. Brighton

In the predicted lineup (4-3-3) for Liverpool:

Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas — Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago — Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

We have Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips as subs

Enock Mwepu has been hospitalized with illness while playing for Zambia in Mali and will miss Brighton’s match.

Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana (calf) along with winger Juan Sarmiento (knee) both return but are only fit enough to play on the bench. The ACL injury to Poland prospect Jakub Moder will keep him out of action until 2023.

Predicted Brighton lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez (GK) — Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan — Caicedo, Mac Allister — March, Gross, Trossard — Welbeck

Several substitutions were made, including Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, and Gilmour.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton

UK USA Canada Australia
TV channel
Streaming Telemundo, Peacock fuboTV Optus Sport

UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport provide streaming and TV coverage, with select matches also available on Amazon Prime. In the UK, there will be no TV broadcast or live streaming of Liverpool vs. Brighton.

In the United States, select matches are broadcast on the USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish), and fuboTV offers access to all three channels. NBC subscribers can stream the rest of the matches on Peacock.

In Canada, fuboTV is the exclusive provider of live and on-demand Premier League games.

