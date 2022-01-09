La Liga 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia – Goals and Highlights

After losing 1-0 at Getafe in La Liga Santander last weekend, Real Madrid will be determined to win this weekend (20:00 GMT) when Valencia visits the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Stay tuned for all the build-up to the Real Madrid vs Valencia match, as well as updates from the match.

Real Madrid vs Valencia – FINAL SCORE: 4-1

From here on out, we will provide updates from this La Liga Santander fixture between Real Madrid and Valencia. The latest entries will always appear at the top.

FULL TIME: Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia

As a result of Real Madrid’s three second-half goals, they have moved eight points clear at the top of the table. A victory for Sevilla against Getafe on Sunday would reduce that to five.

Minute 88: GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!

Benzema’s shot into the bottom corner came as a result of Mendy’s low cross. Real Madrid won 4-1.

Minute 87: Third and fourth changes for Real Madrid

Nacho Fernandez and Fede Valverde replace Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior.

76th minute: Penalty saved… but Valencia score!

Thibaut Courtois went the right way to save Goncalo Guedes’ penalty, but the Portuguese forward headed home the rebound. Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia.

Minute 75: Penalty to Valencia!

Los Che was awarded a penalty after Francey Mendy tackled Marcos Andre in the second half.

Minute 71: Double change for Real Madrid

In place of Casemiro and Luka Modric, Daniel Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga have been hired.

Minute 63: Great save by Courtois!

Daniel Wass hit a half-volley from the edge of the box that seemed destined for the back of the net, but Courtois blocked it with his knuckles. Impressive save from Courtois.

Minute 61: GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!

During the Real Madrid counter-attack, Asensio fired a shot inside the box, which Cillessen parried into the air, and Vinicius then headed the ball into the empty net. Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia.

Minute 52: GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!

In the second half, Vinicius played a one-two with Benzema and forced the ball through a couple of Valencia defenders before passing it into the bottom corner to make it 2-0. It’s now cruise control for Los Blancos. Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia.

The second half kicks off

The second half of Real Madrid’s match has begun.

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1-0 Valencia

The only thing that separates the two teams at the break is Karim Benzema’s penalty. After Luka Modric hit the crossbar and Casemiro was brought down in the area, the game was largely dominated by half-chances. But Valencia still believes they can win this game.

Minute 43: GOAL FOR REAL MADRID!

With his 16th La Liga Santander goal of the season, Karim Benzema scores from the penalty spot. Real Madrid 1-0 Valencia.

Minute 42: PENALTY TO REAL MADRID!

As Casemiro drove from midfield into the box, Alderete made contact with him and he went down. Garcia Hernandez immediately yelled for a penalty.

19:50 GMT: Some good news for Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid fans often enjoy it when their arch-rivals Barcelona slip up, and that is exactly what happened against Granada. An 89th-minute equalizer ended the match at 1-1 after they had led 1-0.

