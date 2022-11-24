11/26/22 Kansas vs Kansas State Odds, Picks, Predictions

(CTN News) – In the latest Sunflower Showdown matchup, Kansas will play Kansas. Kansas State and Kansas are both coming off blowout losses to Texas and West Virginia, respectively.

For both sides, this is the most relevant matchup in this rivalry in a long time. Take a look at the odds and make some predictions!

Odds for Kansas State vs Kansas

Kansas State is 11.5-point favorites at home and is -450 on the money line. Likewise, the over/under is set at 62.5. Being favored by this much makes sense since Kansas is at home, and both teams looked capable last week.

The Kansas offense also has a lot of potential, so the over/under makes sense. In this case, the line should stay the same, but it could drop a beat to single digits.

Prediction & Pick for Kansas State vs. Kansas

I’m picking Kansas State at -11.5

Kansas currently ranks second in the Pac 12 behind TCU. In terms of offense and defense, the team has been very efficient. Because Adrian Martinez will not play, the key for them will be what they can do on the ground with Deuce Vaughn in the back field.

Defense should be the deciding factor here, as they allow 19 points and 362 total yards per game. Among all of college football’s standout stories this year is Kansas. This program was brought back to life by Lance Leipold just two years ago.

This year, the Jayhawks have been excellent on offense. After an injury, their starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, has returned, which is a huge boost.

On average, the offense scores 35 points and accumulates 435 total yards per game. As a team, the Jayhawks’ defense has not been effective at all this year. The Wildcats are a wise pick because they’re a complete team and can take advantage of Kansas’ terrible defense at home.

Kansas State vs Kansas Key Matchups

Is Deuce Vaughn a threat for Kansas? Jalon Daniels: Can Kansas State slow him down?

Defeating the Kansas Front Seven with Deuce Vaughn

Among Big 12 players, Deuce Vaughn might be the most electric. He has carried the ball 220 times, gained 1,148 yards, and scored six touchdowns rushing. When he has the ball in his hands, he can be a playmaker regardless of his size.

In addition to allowing 191 rushing yards per game, Kansas has a very substandard defense against the run. Because the defense has been weak at times, Vaughn has the ability to really exploit it.

Regardless of whether Kansas can score, Kansas State will run away with this game if Deuce Vaughn plays well.

A match between Jalon Daniels and Kansas State Secondary

It has been an electric season for Jalon Daniels, but he has had a season-ending injury. He returned to action this past week after being injured in Week 5.

In addition to 1,302 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions, he has a 66% completion percentage. While Daniels played okay against Texas last week, Kansas was blown out overall.

As Kansas State allows 217 passing yards a game, Daniels will have a tough time defending the pass. Kansas defense will have to be shut down by Daniels if Kansas is going to pull off the upset, let alone stay in the game.

SEE ALSO:

Zach Wilson Gets Benched Ahead Of Week 12’s Game Against The Bears; Mike White Starts

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Ejected For Shoving Suns’ Deandre Ayton