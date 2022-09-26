Justin Herbert Urged By Chargers To Take ‘Long View’ Before Playing With Rib Injury

(CTN News) – Whether Justin Herbert plays Sunday depends on the Los Angeles Chargers’ decision. ESPN reports that Herbert’s medical team has encouraged him to weigh the long-term effects of his rib cartilage injury before making a decision.

Despite Justin Herbert trying to wear a rib protector during his throwing motion, the protector is unable to fully protect him from injury when he rotates in a throwing motion.

As a result of the rib injury, Justin Herbert was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday for the Chargers, and did not practice on Friday. The decision on whether to play him in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be decided on a game-by-game basis.

If Herbert decides to play, he will be taking a pain injection with the assistance of an ultrasound imaging monitor so that the doctor will be able to pinpoint the weak spot on his body and inject it there.

Despite taking the injection on Thursday, according to ESPN, Herbert had mixed results at practice after taking the injection.

In the event that Justin Herbert is unable to play for the Chargers

Chase Daniel will be given the opportunity to start. As a backup quarterback in the NFL, Daniel has made just five starts over the past 13 years, including none since the start of the 2019 season.

With 261 passes attempted during his career, he has completed 68.2% of his passes for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions (85.0 rating) while only attempting 261 passes.

In the end, Herbert will decide whether or not he wants to play Sunday, but the Chargers understand that there are 17 games remaining in the season. The possibility exists that Herbert will be in a lot of pain and could aggravate the injury if he plays.