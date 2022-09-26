Connect with us

Sports

Justin Herbert Urged By Chargers To Take 'Long View' Before Playing With Rib Injury
Advertisement

Sports

Thailand Won a Five-Set Thriller Against Turkey in the Women's World Volleyball Championship

Sports

Tennessee Football vs. Florida: Highlights of Tennessee's 38-33 Win Over Florida

Sports

Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei Would Enjoy Wake Forest's Injury Report

Sports

Apple TV Plus - Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees, Cardinals vs. Dodgers For Free

Sports

The Laver Cup Court Was Set On Fire By A Protester Before A match

Sports

Home of the Champions: Top Horse Stables in the World

Sports

Is the World About to See the Revival Of the Most Supported Football Club on the Planet?

Sports

2022 Presidents Cup Is Back In Action After A Three-Year Hiatus

Sports

England vs Pakistan - Babar and Rizwan Partnership helps Pakistan 10-wickets win

Sports

Ime Udoka Faces A Significant Suspension If He Continues Coaching For The Celtics

Sports

Thailand Enters the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Playoffs With A Win Over PNG

Sports

Jalen Hill, At 22, Passed Away Early Wednesday Morning, UCLA Confirmed

Sports

Aaron Judge's 60th Home Run Catcher Might Be The Purest Baseball Fan Alive

Sports

Von Miller haircut for free, he carefully considered every aspect of his haircut

News Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley To The Practice Squad

Sports

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Vikings Analysis: Jalen Hurts Rolled To His Right

Sports

Injury Prone Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders Has Suffered Yet Another Setback

Sports

Lions vs. Commanders: The Detroit Lions Is One Of Their Most Explosive Offensive Weapon

Sports

Patriots vs. Steelers: The Patriots Got Into The Win Column For The First Time

Sports

Justin Herbert Urged By Chargers To Take ‘Long View’ Before Playing With Rib Injury

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Justin Herbert

(CTN News) – Whether Justin Herbert plays Sunday depends on the Los Angeles Chargers’ decision. ESPN reports that Herbert’s medical team has encouraged him to weigh the long-term effects of his rib cartilage injury before making a decision.

Despite Justin Herbert trying to wear a rib protector during his throwing motion, the protector is unable to fully protect him from injury when he rotates in a throwing motion.

As a result of the rib injury, Justin Herbert was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday for the Chargers, and did not practice on Friday. The decision on whether to play him in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be decided on a game-by-game basis.

If Herbert decides to play, he will be taking a pain injection with the assistance of an ultrasound imaging monitor so that the doctor will be able to pinpoint the weak spot on his body and inject it there.

Despite taking the injection on Thursday, according to ESPN, Herbert had mixed results at practice after taking the injection.

In the event that Justin Herbert is unable to play for the Chargers

Chase Daniel will be given the opportunity to start. As a backup quarterback in the NFL, Daniel has made just five starts over the past 13 years, including none since the start of the 2019 season.

With 261 passes attempted during his career, he has completed 68.2% of his passes for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns to seven interceptions (85.0 rating) while only attempting 261 passes.

In the end, Herbert will decide whether or not he wants to play Sunday, but the Chargers understand that there are 17 games remaining in the season. The possibility exists that Herbert will be in a lot of pain and could aggravate the injury if he plays.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading