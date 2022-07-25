John Metchie, Texans Rookie WR, Likely To Miss Season 2022

(CTN News) – According to the Houston Texans, wide receiver John Metchie III won’t be able to play in his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia.

In a statement, John Metchie stated that he was recently diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), which is one of the most curable forms of leukemia.

It is with great excitement that I inform you that I am currently receiving excellent medical care, and I expect to make a full recovery at a later point in time. Due to this diagnosis, I will not be able to play football this season.

My main focus will be on my recovery and health. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), a non-profit organization dedicated to the research and treatment of rare diseases, describes acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) as a blood cancer characterized by an increase in an immature type of white blood cells known as promyelocytes.

It was during the 2012 season that former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with APL and he was forced to take a three-month leave of absence in order to receive treatment for the illness.

The following season, after learning his cancer had been cured, Pagano was able to return to the sidelines for the team’s playoff run in the following season.

It is no secret that Pagano’s treatment and recovery during that season was the inspiration for the “CHUCKSTRONG” rallying cry that was adopted not only by the Colts franchise, but also by the NFL as a whole.

Metchie was drafted No. 44 overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft, which took place on April 11th.

It is estimated that the former Alabama product tallied 96 receptions during his junior season for 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game.

John Metchie was placed on the non-football illness list by the Texans following Sunday’s news.

People Also Read:

Muay Thai Fighter Panphet Phadungchai Dies From Brain Injury

Daniel Vogelbach Trade Creates Roster Flexibility For The Team

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Online Watch, Prediction, And Live Stream