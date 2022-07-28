Joe Burrow Will Miss Some of Training Camp Due To Appendix Surgery

(CTN News) – After undergoing an appendectomy, quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals will miss part of training camp early in the season.

The timing of Joe Burrow return to training camp is yet to be determined.

There is no doubt that appendectomy is one of the most common procedures that athletes undergo and that the time they miss is usually minimal.

Los Angeles Rams’ backup quarterback, John Wolford, missed two weeks last season as a result of surgery he underwent in August of last year.

In 2006, former Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also had the procedure.

Joe Burrow is entering his third season with the Bengals and has faced a number of health issues along the way, including the knee injury that ended his first season.

Also last season, he suffered a throat contusion and a dislocated finger. Burrow did not miss any playing time due to those injuries.

During the Bengals’ first week of training camp, news of Burrow’s surgery breaks.