Sports

Joe Burrow Will Miss Some of Training Camp Due To Appendix Surgery

By Sufyan Ahmad
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow

(CTN News) – After undergoing an appendectomy, quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals will miss part of training camp early in the season.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss some training camp time after having an appendectomy. Taylor said the surgery went well, and he will be discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

The timing of Joe Burrow return to training camp is yet to be determined.

There is no doubt that appendectomy is one of the most common procedures that athletes undergo and that the time they miss is usually minimal.

Los Angeles Rams’ backup quarterback, John Wolford, missed two weeks last season as a result of surgery he underwent in August of last year.

In 2006, former Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also had the procedure.

Joe Burrow is entering his third season with the Bengals and has faced a number of health issues along the way, including the knee injury that ended his first season.

Also last season, he suffered a throat contusion and a dislocated finger. Burrow did not miss any playing time due to those injuries.

During the Bengals’ first week of training camp, news of Burrow’s surgery breaks.

Wednesday marked the start of training camp for the Bengals. Sessions are open to the public until Aug. 19.

Joe Burrow will miss an unknown number of days of camp.

Christ Hospital’s general surgeon told us appendectomy is one of the most common surgeries. Anyone can get it at any time, and it cannot be prevented.

He added taking any extra hits doesn’t cause appendicitis

But the question on everyone’s mind is what is the recovery time?

As a general surgeon at Christ Hospital, John Schilling said, “I would say if you are getting surgery in a couple of days, two weeks, then it’s fine. Obviously, to function really well, you probably need four to six weeks.”
In his opinion, it’s better to address this issue now rather than during the season.
