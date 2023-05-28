Connect with us

Indy 500 Starts When Today? Indy 2023 Race Schedule & Lineup

(CTN News) – The Indy 500 is one of the most prestigious races in American motorsport. It has been 106 years since the Greatest Spectacle of Racing took place, and the field for the 2023 edition is expected to be the best yet.

The field for the 2016 Indianapolis 500 includes nine former winners, including Helio Castroneves, who has won the race four times, Marcus Ericsson, who has won the race twice, Juan Pablo Montoya and Takuma Sato, who have both won twice, and Will Power, who has won the race twice.

As a result of the fast lineup, the race will have the fastest field in its history. A record of 232.184 mph was clocked by the cars during qualifying, more than a mile-per-hour faster than the previous record, which had been set in 2022.

On Sunday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host some fast-paced racing. Indy 500 TV schedule, broadcast information, and more about the race are below.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 starts at what time?

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 107th Indianapolis 500 will be held

May 28, Sunday

Time of start: 11 a.m. Eastern Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time)

There are two TV channels: NBC and Universo

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo

Broadcast coverage of the 2023 Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, will air a two-hour pre-show from 9 a.m. at 11 a.m. ET, so NBC will broadcast three and a half hours of pre-race programming.

This year’s Indy 500 will take place at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. To ensure they don’t miss IndyCar’s most important American race, racing fans will want to arrive earlier.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET, NBC, Universo, and Peacock will broadcast it. Fubo also offers a free trial, so streamers can catch the Indy 500.

Schedule for the Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 always attracts a lot of attention. This year’s race will take place over a few weeks, just as it did in 2023. After qualifying for the Indy 500 takes place the weekend before the race, racing fans will begin to focus on the actual race.

A live stream of the 2023 Indy 500 will begin at 6 a.m. Central Time. Following driver introductions and other pre-race festivities, the cars will be moved to the front stretch of the course.

The National Anthem will be played, as well as “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
For the first time in Palou’s 26-year career, the 26-year-old is set to qualify first for the Indy 500. With him on the front row will be Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist.

Scott Dixon, Santino Ferruci, and Pato O’Ward will make up the second row. In the 2023 version of the race, Dixon lost his pole position to a handful of younger drivers.

