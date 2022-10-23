Connect with us

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming
Advertisement

Sports

In Defense - Notre Dame vs UNLV - Keys To An Irish Victory

Sports

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live match online?

Sports

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 - Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

Sports

The Boston Bruins' Fifth Game Of The Young 2022-23 Season

Sports

LeBron James' Roster Comments On The Lakers' Don't Bother Darvin Ham

Sports

UEFA Europa League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven On Oct. 20, 2022

Sports

Manchester United Beat Tottenham 2-0 With a Thrilling Attacking Performance at Old Trafford

Sports

Learn More About the Club's Apparel, Which is Supported by the W88 Football Site

Sports

Top NFL Video Games of All Time

Sports

A Preview of the Ryder Cup 2023

Sports

Real Madrid Won El Clasico, Despite Barcelona Team Is One Of The Best Team

Sports

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need

Sports

The Atlanta Braves Promising Season Is End, It Feels Like Failure

Sports

Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

Sports

Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7

Sports

How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

News Sports

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

News Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Says The Rams Have Offered Him The 'Lowest Of Low Offers'

Sports

8 Oldest Players Currently Playing in The NFL

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming

Published

16 seconds ago

on

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Live coverage of India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming: On Sunday, Rohit Sharma will lead India against Babar Azam in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the last 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat India 10 wickets. Last month, Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the group stages of the Asia Cup.

What time will India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

This match will occur In India vs Pakistan in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting at 3:30 PM (IST). At 1 p.m., India.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammed Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hasnain.

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming
Related Topics:
Continue Reading