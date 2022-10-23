India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: T20 World Cup Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Live coverage of India vs Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming: On Sunday, Rohit Sharma will lead India against Babar Azam in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the last 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan beat India 10 wickets. Last month, Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the group stages of the Asia Cup.

What time will India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

This match will occur In India vs Pakistan in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting at 3:30 PM (IST). At 1 p.m., India.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammed Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hasnain.

