India vs Pakistan Live Match , Asia Cup 2022
43 mins ago

India vs Pakistan Live Match , Asia Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Live cricket score streaming and updates of the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals India and Pakistan will be spiced up in the United Arab Emirates by the performance of Virat Kohli at the T20 Asia Cup from today onwards. As India’s ace batter, Kohli returns to the international scene after a seven-week break during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without his services.

The last time Kohli scored a 100 in international cricket was over 1000 days ago, so he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday in order to end the debate on whether or not he should continue to play shorter formats of the game.

 

