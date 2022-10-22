IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 – Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

Melbourne Cricket Ground weather report and pitch report for India vs. Pakistan in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022. The Indian side, captained by Rohit Sharma, will compete in the ICC T20I World Cup 2022, beginning later this month, hoping to capture their first title since MS Dhoni’s 2007 victory in the same tournament.

The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking to rebound from a poor performance at the T20I World Cup 2021 when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Australia will host the 2022 Twenty20 International World Cup. On October 23, 2022, the Men in Blue will take on Pakistan in their T20I World Cup 2022 opener at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India competes in Group 2 of the tournament, alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Pakistan recorded their first-ever victory against a neighboring side in a World Cup match by defeating them by 10 wickets in Dubai during their Super 12 encounter at the 2021 T20I World Cup. Babar Azam scored 68 runs without being dismissed, and Mohammad Rizwan hammered 79 runs without being challenged. Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had an outstanding outing, taking three important wickets (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli) for a total of 3/31.

On October 23, 2022, Pakistan will face the Men in Blue in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Recent finalists Babar Azam’s squad lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan would be hoping to redeem themselves in 2022 when they return to Australia for the T20 World Cup, following their heartbreaking semifinal loss in 2021. Pakistan’s season kicks off at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground against India. They’ll play four more league games there before the season ends.

The 2009 World T20 champions were also finalists in 2007, losing to eventual champions India. Three other times (in 2010, 2012, and 2021) they advanced to the semifinals.

India has recently beaten Australia and South Africa at home in two T20I series, thus they enter into this tournament on a roll. Unfortunately for Indian fans, they were eliminated in the group stage at the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

India triumphed against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, the tournament’s first year of competition. Along with Pakistan, India will face off against South Africa and Bangladesh, as well as the Group A runners-up and Group B champions.

Weather Forecast And Pitch Report at MCG

There have been 15 Twenty20 Internationals played in Melbourne, with the hosts Australia winning nine and losing five. There was a match where the outcome was a draw. India has won two of the four T20Is they’ve played at MCG and lost once. A game was called off at one point. Pakistan has only ever played a single match at the MCG, and they lost that match.

Batters and bowlers may usually find a good groove on the Melbourne pitch. This pitch has the potential to provide good carry and bounce for speed bowlers, especially early on. However, spinners may have a small part to play in this setting. Melbourne’s weather stays colder in October and November than it does in, says, January, with temperatures ranging from 9 to 19 degrees with a good level of breeze. It’s possible that there will be sporadic showers as well.

The weather forecast for Sunday, October 23rd, the day of the match, predicts highs of 18 degrees Celsius during the day and lows of 13 degrees Celsius at night. There’s an eighty to one hundred percent chance of precipitation. The predicted humidity levels are 82% to 87%. Expect southerly/southeasterly winds of 15-25 km/h. The weather will definitely ruin things with rain.

