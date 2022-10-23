In Defense – Notre Dame vs UNLV – Keys To An Irish Victory

(CTN News) – A win today would put Notre Dame (3-3) on track after two losses in a row. It has been a good season for Notre Dame’s defense, but it hasn’t reached its full potential.

Our keys to victory for the Irish defense are as follows:

1. It’s especially critical this week to dominate up front. Especially if UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield plays. With a concussion, Brumfield left last week’s game against Air Force early. It’s a different offense without him.

If he plays, the Irish must shut down the ground attack by keeping Brumfield in the pocket. With him contained and pressure consistently applied, he’ll make mistakes and the offense will sputter.

In this week’s game against UNLV tackles who should be unable to contain him, defensive end Isaiah Foskey must step up.

Foskey had a terrible game against Stanford, and the staff needs to get him back on track against the Rebels.

2. Discipline – UNLV does a lot to create mistakes on defense. Brumfield and Michigan State transfer wide receiver Ricky White are among the Rebels’ quality athletes on offense. UNLV is not as talented as to simply dominate one-on-one matchups.

To create big plays down the field and holes in the run game, the coaches use a variety of looks, pre-snap movement, and post-snap action.

It is unlikely that UNLV will score enough to win this game if Notre Dame plays disciplined, which means being disciplined and playing fundamentally sound.

No doubt the Rebels can make the Irish pay if they play like they did against Stanford, North Carolina, and BYU in the second half.

3. Getting the ball – Notre Dame is one of the least effective teams at forcing turnovers. The defensive front will make mistakes that can and should result in turnovers if it wins that battle.

Golden and the staff must get the defenders comfortable and confident enough to fly to the ball, be disruptive and win the game.

4. The linebackers have been Notre Dame’s weakness on defense this season. The unit that was expected to be a strength has struggled with assignment accuracy, tackling, and coverage, among other things.

There’s simply too much talent and experience there for this unit to be this ineffective.

It’s up to Golden to simplify things For Golden to succeed, things need to be simplified enough to allow the backers to play more freely, play more confidently, and play faster.ve, if they don’t you’ll see UNLV gash the Irish defense.

