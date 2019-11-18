Health and Fitness Expo Set to Kick Off in Phuket in 2020

The inaugural Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020, which will take place at the Royal Phuket Marina from 30 January to 2 February, is set to bring visitors closer to the health, fitness and wellness industry.

The four day event will focus on nutrition, body composition, strength and conditioning, and the way our lifestyles affect them in both positive and negative ways. In particular, the expo will feature over 30 exhibitions, healthy lifestyle seminars, healthy cooking workshops, as well as a sportswear fashion show and a health and fitness party. Visitors can also expect dancing, DJs and live music.

The expo, which is open to the general public, is expected to attract over 5,000 participants, including healthy lifestyle advocates and fitness enthusiasts. If the 2020 event is a success, it is likely to be unveiled in other locations across Thailand the following year.

According to the organizer behind the event, JAND Group Co., a holistic way of dealing with health that focuses on natural and preventative approaches to well-being is one of the most rapidly expanding sectors in Asia. More and more consumers in the region are enrolling in fitness classes and taking part in other physical activities, as well as eating more organic and natural food, and taking food supplements.

An increasing number of people are also investing in devices such as rowing machines and treadmills to improve their physical well-being. Fitness apps, such as Sworkit and Aaptiv, are also becoming increasingly more popular.

The Health and Fitness Expo is scheduled for the peak tourist season in Phuket to attract not only local residents but also those visiting the area from abroad. It is the organizer’s hope that the event will generate further interest in the island among wellness enthusiasts and the health conscious.

Phuket is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations and is home to numerous resorts, restaurants and spas. Being the largest island in the Southeast Asian country, Phuket offers a huge range of attractions and activities, making it an ideal destination for those who care about their health. From water sports such as kite surfing, wake boarding and kayaking to hiking, yoga and Muay Thai, the island offers something for all tastes and fitness levels.

The Royal Phuket Marina has been chosen as the location for next year’s expo due to its outstanding range of facilities and services. The venue not only features the island’s largest dedicated exhibition hall, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, but also features a range of technical equipment to make any event shine.