Havertz, Abraham score as Chelsea beat Arsenal in preseason friendly

Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham terminated Chelsea’s men’s side to a 2-1 preseason cordial win over Arsenal on Sunday in the Emirates in Arsenal vs Chelsea match.

In what was a twofold header with both the people’s groups contending to fund-raise for the cause Mind, Arsenal’s women’s side beat their London rivals 2-1 in the prior game.

Havertz opened the scoring in the main half before Granit Xhaka pulled one back for Arsenal after the break. Be that as it may, the lead just a brief time before Abraham got Chelsea’s second.





Chelsea overwhelmed ownership for a significant part of the match and were compensated on 26 minutes when Timo Werner began a quick break and discovered Havertz whose right-footed shot went past Bernd Leno.

There was a physical issue stress for Arsenal on 40 minutes when Thomas Partey was constrained off. Stockpile mentor Mikel Arteta said after the game that Partey would have an output on Monday yet “right now it isn’t solid.”

While the Partey circumstance is unsettling for Arsenal, the match additionally saw the presentation of new £50 million marking Ben White.

Xhaka scored Arsenal’s equalizer on 69 minutes when he headed home from a Nicolas Pepe cross.

The Switzerland global had been connected with a transition to Roma however Arteta said after the match that he would remain with Arsenal this season.

“Granit will remain with us,” Arteta said. “He is a critical individual from our crew.”

Chelsea weren’t down for long, however, and Abraham scored an incredible right-footed shot into the base corner to give them the lead on 73 minutes.





In the early start up between the women’s sides, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 with goals from Katie McCabe and Freya Jupp.

Reanna Blade had evened out things for Chelsea on 80 minutes however 17-year-old Jupp – who was making her senior introduction – was the star as she scored the victor for Arsenal on 83 minutes.

McCabe had given Arsenal the lead on 27 minutes however it was the more youthful players who dazzled.

There were injury stresses for the two sides with Jordan Nobbs and Pernille Harder going off with thumps.

