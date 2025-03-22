Heavyweight Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies at 76

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxer, has passed away at 76, his family announced. Nicknamed “Big George,” Foreman had an extraordinary career in the boxing world.

He secured an Olympic gold medal in 1968 and won the world heavyweight title twice, with a record-breaking 21-year gap between victories. At 45, he became the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Foreman’s first championship loss came against Muhammad Ali in the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight in 1974. Over his career, he achieved an impressive 76 wins, including 68 knockouts, nearly doubling Ali’s knockout record.

Retiring from boxing in 1997, Foreman gained a different kind of fame as the face behind the popular George Foreman Grill.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday night, his family shared their grief, writing, “Our hearts are broken.” They honoured him as a preacher, devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather who lived with faith and purpose.

The statement continued: “A humanitarian, Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion, he was deeply respected. He fought to protect his legacy and his family, leaving behind a life of discipline and conviction.”

Born on January 10, 1949, in Marshall, Texas, George Foreman grew up with six siblings, raised by a single mother in the segregated South. He left school early and turned to crime before finding a path in boxing.

At 19, he won a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. After turning professional, Foreman went on an unbeaten streak with 37 consecutive wins. In 1973, he defeated Joe Frazier in Kingston, Jamaica, knocking him down six times in two rounds to claim the heavyweight title.

The Rumble in the Jungle in 1974, held in Kinshasa, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), remains one of boxing’s most iconic bouts. Ali, seen as the underdog, used his now-famous “rope-a-dope” strategy to exhaust Foreman. By the eighth round, Ali landed a series of punches that ended the fight with a knockout.

After a second professional loss, Foreman retired in 1977 and became a preacher, founding the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Texas. He later described his loss to Ali as a turning point, saying it allowed him to share his message through ministry.

Foreman returned to boxing in 1987 to raise funds for a youth centre he had established. He won 24 matches before losing to Evander Holyfield in a 12-round fight in 1991. In 1994, he made history by defeating Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight title at age 45.

Beyond boxing, Foreman became a cultural icon with the George Foreman Grill, which debuted in 1994. Millions of units sold, helped by his catchy slogan, the “Lean Mean Grilling Machine.”

Foreman was married five times and had 12 children. Interestingly, five of his sons were all named George—a decision he explained as a way to ensure they shared a bond. “If one goes up, we all go up together. If one goes down, we all go down together,” he said on his website.

George Foreman’s life was marked by resilience, faith, and a lasting legacy in and out of the boxing ring.

