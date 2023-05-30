Game 6 Victory For Golden Knights Moves Them To 2nd Stanley Cup Final

(CTN News) – As the Vegas Golden Knights advanced to their second Stanley Cup Final with a 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, Karlsson scored two goals and had an assist.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, along with William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar. The Golden Knights’ inaugural season ended in the Cup Final for Carrier, Marschessault and Karlsson.

The second shutout of Adin Hill’s career came against the Stars. Game 3 was won 4-0 by the Golden Knights. They were already one win away from clinching the series when Dallas overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in both Games 4 and 5.

In Las Vegas, the Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights will begin with Game 1.

With 51 wins and 111 points, Vegas led the Western Conference. Despite winning the East final by a four-game margin last Wednesday, the Panthers had the fewest wins and points among the 16 playoff teams.

After three overtime games and a do-or-die Game 7, coach Bruce Cassidy and the Knights started fast against the Stars and never looked back.

The Stars suspended Jamie Benn for two games after he crossed-checked Vegas captain Mark Stone in Game 3. Without a shot, Benn already had a minus-2 rating after playing 3:46 in the first period.

After a puck poked from behind the net in the vicinity of three Dallas players, Carrier scored 3:41 into the game. A backhander from Carrier put the Knights in the lead for the ninth time this postseason.

Midway through the first period, Karlsson scored on a power play after being penalized, making it 2-0.

Nicolas Roy fired a shot that deflected off Jake Oettinger’s glove. As Karlsson charged into the crease, Stars defenseman Esa Lindell raised his stick and swatted the puck out of play.

Reilly Smith fired a shot from the circle to the left, but Roy deflected it in front before Oettinger extended his skate and Karlsson knocked it in.

Within two minutes of the third period, Karlsson’s franchise record 10th goal extended the lead to 5-0 after Kolesar and Marchessault made it 3-0.

During this postseason, Oettinger was 3-0, including Game 7 against Seattle in the second round. He stopped 64 of 68 shots against the Golden Knights in the past two games.

In Game 3, which until the finale was the only lopsided game in the series, Vegas scored three goals on five shots in the first 7:10. During the regular season, they played two shootouts.

It was the first time since the Stars lost to Detroit in a sixth game in 2008 that Dallas forced a Game 6 after being down 0-3. In 1975, the New York Islanders lost to Philadelphia; and in 1939, the New York Rangers lost to Boston.

A home Game 7 against the Stars and coach Peter DeBoer was avoided, including last week’s series finale against Seattle. Vegas’ only Game 7 victories came in 2020 against Vancouver and 2021 against Minnesota under DeBoer. Golden Knights fired him after they missed the playoffs only once in their short history last season.

