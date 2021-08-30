Four Players Who Could Make a Difference in the Ryder Cup

It’s not long now until the latest renewal of the Ryder Cup begins, and after the coronavirus pandemic put the tournament on hold for 12 months, golf fans all over the world will be eagerly counting down the days until the players tee off at the iconic Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA, on September 24th.

Team Europe thumped Team USA last time they met in 2018, winning 17½-10½ at Le Golf National in France. However, the hosts are the odds-on favourites in the online betting to regain the Ryder Cup title this year, and with the tournament taking place on home soil, without the rowdy European following, it could be their year.

Whilst the buoyant — unusual for golf — atmosphere can play a huge role on the course, the players need to be at their best throughout the tournament as well. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at four golfers — two from each nation — who could make a difference at this year’s Ryder Cup. Read on to find out more!

Jon Rahm – Team Europe

Ranked number one in the world, Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington and his teammates will be heavily relying on Jon Rahm to perform at Whistling Straits. The 26-year-old has had a fantastic season this year, winning his maiden major at the US Open.

Beating Louis Oosthuizen by a shot at Torrey Pines, whilst he has also finished in the top 10 at the Masters (T5), the PGA Championship (T8) and the Open (T3). The Spaniard will be heading into his second Ryder Cup as one of, if not the most, in form players in the world, and whoever is paired up against him will certainly have their work cut out!

Colin Morikawa – Team USA

The most likely man to go head-to-head with Rahm is Colin Morikawa. Now ranked third in the world, the 24-year-old American has been on top form for the last couple of seasons, winning his first major in the PGA Championship at TPC Harding last year.

Before adding a second major title to his résumé this season, beating his compatriot Jordan Spieth by two strokes to lift The Open’s historic Claret Jug at Royal St George’s in Kent. This will be his first crack at the Ryder Cup, but with a predominately home crowd, Morikawa could thrive at Whistling Straits and help bolster the American’s chances in the online betting tips.

Rory McIlroy – Team Europe

Rory McIlroy may not be playing at the same heights he was once was, racking up four major titles across the course of three years between 2011 and 2014. However, the experience he brings to Team Europe could prove to be vital to captain Harrington and the rest of his teammates.

Amazingly, this will be McIlroy’s fifth appearance as a player at the Ryder Cup, and he certainly knows what it takes to win, having lost just one previous outing — the 2016 edition of the tournament at Hazeltine. The Northern Irishman’s decline is well documented, but the Ryder Cup is a different kettle of fish, and he’ll definitely be up for it!

Brooks Koepka – Team USA

Whilst Colin Morikawa looks set be the only member of Team USA to win a major this year, as surprise PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, will likely miss out on a wildcard place, Brooks Koepka boasts perhaps the next best form.

He may have qualified in fourth, behind Morikawa, Dustin Johnston and Bryson DeChambeau. However, the four-time major winner has carded top 10 finishes in the PGA Championship (T2), The US Open (T4) and The Open (T6) this year. Form like that in the big tournaments could be key at the Ryder Cup.