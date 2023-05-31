Connect with us

Sports

Five Men Jailed for Illegally Streaming Premier League Matches
Advertisement

Sports

Heat: 3 reasons Caleb Martin wasn't named Eastern Conference MVP by Larry Bird

Sports

Game 6 Victory For Golden Knights Moves Them To 2nd Stanley Cup Final

Sports

In The Wake Of Celtics' Game 7 Loss, Jaylen Brown's Future Is In Question

Sports

NASCAR Confirms Kyle Busch Replacement For Charlotte

Sports

EA Sports FC 24 Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe

Sports

PSG Wins 11th French Title As Messi Breaks European Record

Sports

Celtics Force Game 7 On White's Putback, Putting The Heat At Risk

Sports

Indy 500 Starts When Today? Indy 2023 Race Schedule & Lineup

Sports

The WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Results: Seth Rollins Wins

Sports

Scottie Pippen Continues Michael Jordan Feud: 'He Was A Horrible Player'

Sports

The Monaco Shootout Is Between Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc

Sports

Bundesliga Title For Bayern Munich? Last Time They Didn't Win?

Sports

Champions League Returns To Manchester United After Chelsea's Loss

Sports

Home Sweet Sports: Curating the Ultimate Sports Night Experience in Canada

Sports

2 Thailand Players Banned For 6 Month for Brawling at SEA Games

Sports

Dallas Stars President Apologizes After Fans Throw Trash On Ice

Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Wins Game 4 With Another Heroic Performance

Sports

High Speeds and Tight Turns A Mid-Season Analysis of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship

Sports

Australian Football League AFL Live Stream Free Online

Sports

Five Men Jailed for Illegally Streaming Premier League Matches

Published

9 mins ago

on

Five Men Jailed for Illegally Streaming Premier League Matches

(CTN News) – After offering low-cost subscriptions to watch Premier League games to tens of thousands of subscribers, five members of an illegal streaming gang were sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

At least 50,000 clients and resellers contributed to the business’s total revenue of over £7 million. Mark Gould, the judge called the “driving force,” was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, and contempt of court on Tuesday and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Premier League Hails Longest-Ever Sentences for Piracy-Related Crimes

Two counts of conspiracy to defraud resulted in a five-year-and-nine-month prison sentence for Steven Gordon. After Peter Jolley hid £500,000 in his parents’ bank accounts, he was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to defraud and one count of money laundering and given a five-year and two-month prison sentence.

According to the Premier League, Christopher Felvus was sentenced to three years and eleven months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to defraud.

William Brown, who entered a not-guilty plea, said he was an informant working for the police. The Premier League, however, claims that the 33-year-old hacked into the accounts of real customers to access and duplicate streams so that they might take the fall if the perpetrator were ever caught. According to the Premier League, he received a sentence of 4 years and 9 months in prison.

“The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice and reflect the severity and extent of the crimes,” said Kevin Plumb, a Premier League lawyer.

According to the Premier League, which makes billions of pounds a year from broadcast rights, the streaming companies — Flawless, Shared VPS, and Optimal — offered live Premier League matches and global TV networks and on-demand films and series.

Felvus was found guilty of several unrelated crimes, including possessing indecent images of children. After being detained by the Met on his way to the airport, he is now the focus of a second, unrelated inquiry.

Plumb remarked when asked about the prosecution, “This prosecution is another concrete example of the clear links between piracy and wider criminality, a warning we repeatedly make.”

A rare private prosecution ensued after three persons were charged in 2019 with facilitating unlawful streaming to over a thousand establishments in England and Wales. They got 17 years in prison for everything.

“The opportunity to sell our broadcast rights allows the Premier League to significantly contribute to the entire football pyramid. We’re glad that the courts continue showing that they understand the significance of protecting the Premier League’s rights, as Plumb put it.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs