FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Canada LIVE

(CTN NEWS) – Croatia vs. Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Canada scored their first World Cup goal against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium in the second minute.

Alphonso Davies scored the tournament’s quickest goal with a header. Kramaric and Livaja scored goals for Croatia to complete the comeback. The runner-up from 2018 led 2-1 at the break.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored goals to give Morocco their third victory in the FIFA World Cup after a scoreless first half. a 2-0 victory over Belgium, the world’s second-ranked team.

Morocco now leads the group with four points after two games following their showdown in Group F.

Mateo Kovacic's first half by numbers vs. Canada: 100% pass accuracy (30/30)

100% duels won

100% tackles won

38 touches

7x possession won

5 duels won

4 tackles

2 chances created

1 big chance created Bossing it. #FIFAWorldCup | #HRV pic.twitter.com/1j84mjnOlY — Squawka (@Squawka) November 27, 2022

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic; Lovren; Gvardiol; Sosa; Modric; Brozovic; Kovacic; Livaja; Kramaric; Perisic;

Canada (3-4-3): Buchanan, Larin, David; Laryea; Hutchinson; Eustaquio; Miller; Johnston; Vitoria; Miller; Laryea;

Big save Borjan 🛑 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

Watch Croatia vs Canada Live From Khalifa International Stadium In The FIFA World Cup 2022

RELATED CTN NEWS:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi Shines as Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0