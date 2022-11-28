Connect with us

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Canada LIVE
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia vs Canada LIVE

Published

3 hours ago

on

Croatia vs Canada LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022

(CTN NEWS) – Croatia vs. Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Canada scored their first World Cup goal against Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium in the second minute.

Alphonso Davies scored the tournament’s quickest goal with a header. Kramaric and Livaja scored goals for Croatia to complete the comeback. The runner-up from 2018 led 2-1 at the break.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored goals to give Morocco their third victory in the FIFA World Cup after a scoreless first half. a 2-0 victory over Belgium, the world’s second-ranked team.

Morocco now leads the group with four points after two games following their showdown in Group F.

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Juranovic; Lovren; Gvardiol; Sosa; Modric; Brozovic; Kovacic; Livaja; Kramaric; Perisic;

Canada (3-4-3): Buchanan, Larin, David; Laryea; Hutchinson; Eustaquio; Miller; Johnston; Vitoria; Miller; Laryea;

Watch Croatia vs Canada Live From Khalifa International Stadium In The FIFA World Cup 2022

