FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia Beats Brazil 4-2 On Penalties To Qualify For Semi-Finals

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Neymar will leave the World Cup empty-handed. The search for Luka Modric is unabated.

Croatia eliminated Brazil from the World Cup on Friday, defeating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to advance to the quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.

Modric scored one of Croatia’s penalties in the process.

Neymar gave Brazil the lead in extra time, tying Pele’s record for the most goals scored for the national team.

WHAT A MOMENT 🙌 With this goal, Neymar equals Pelé's all-time goal scoring record for Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DE8IpsBf5N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

He did not take a penalty shot in the shootout, instead breaking down in tears on the field at Education City Stadium as the Croatians in red and white celebrated.

Rodrygo’s initial penalty shot was saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, while Marquinhos later struck the post. As the teams drew 0-0 in regulation and 1-1 in overtime, Livakovic had already made some crucial stops.

Rodrygo comes into the game for Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/alqXzRgygp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Livakovic stated, “We are raised as fighters, giving our all. And that is the formula for achievement.”

In five of its last six World Cup games, including its penalty shootout victory over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar, Croatia has needed extra time. The squad has won in eight of its last ten knockout games at the tournament.

Brazil scored thanks to Casemiro and Pedro, while Croatia scored with penalties from Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, and Mislav Orsic.

Both goals were scored during the extra 30 minutes; Neymar’s goal gave Brazil the lead late in the first half of extra time, and Bruno Petkovic’s goal tied the score in the 117th minute.

CROATIA TIES IT IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱😱 WHAT. A. GAME. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s1mI0WByiX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Neymar’s goal put him in a tie with Pelé for the most goals scored in a single season for Brazil with 77, but the forward was denied a major championship for Brazil once more.

And Dani Alves had to comfort the emotional forward as he sobbed after the game.

After losing the World Cup to France four years ago, Croatia will next play Argentina or the Netherlands to reach the championship game.

To advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2014, Brazil. Since hosting the competition eight years prior, when the Selecao was humiliated by Germany 7-1, the team hadn’t progressed that far.

Brazil was attempting to defeat a European opponent in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, which the team won for the final time.

Croatia will now face either Argentina or Holland in the semi-finals.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 | Croatia Vs Brazil 4-0 | Match Highlights

