FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi Shines as Argentina Beat Mexico 2-0

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Mexico: After Lionel Messi scored the first goal in a key 2-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday, helping Argentina keep their FIFA World Cup ambitions alive, Lionel Scaloni begged with his countrymen to remain calm.

Despite their victory against Poland on Wednesday, which was secured by a superb Enzo Fernandez goal, Argentina still has to overcome Poland to advance to the FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Argentina would have been eliminated from the competition with one FIFA World Cup Group C encounter remaining had they lost.

When asked about pictures of his assistant Pablo Aimar crying during the game, Scaloni asked for some context.

It’s only a football game, you need to use some common sense, he remarked.

“My brother texted me to tell that he was weeping, and that it couldn’t be that way. It seems to be more than just a football game.

“I disagree with it. The participants must comprehend that it is a football game. If not, every match will be like this.

“It’s challenging to convince them that, win or lose, the sun will rise tomorrow. It’s your method that counts.

Scaloni said that he himself would not be celebrating since his team has not yet emerged victorious. The two-time champions might still lose to Poland even if they draw.

People will think I’m crazy, but it doesn’t matter; we won, we’re celebrating, and things like this happen, he remarked.

“Like when we won the Copa (America) final and had to consider what was next, we have to be ready for the game tomorrow.

“The happiness is fleeting; you must maintain equilibrium.”

Scaloni anticipates that Poland, who are currently leading their group and require a point to advance to the round of 16, will play better against the Albiceleste.

“Poland are incredibly challenging; each player plays differently” (against Argentina). Additionally, they alter not only for Leo Messi but also for the respect of Argentina and all of the other players.

In the first half, Argentina seemed fragmented and without direction, but substitutions made by Scaloni allowed them to increase the pressure on Mexico and, with Messi’s aid, ultimately break the tie on the clock at the 64-minute mark.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said, “We knew if we lost we would be out. They gave us a tough game, but with the No.10 (Messi), it’s always easier.

“We never questioned our abilities, although they were challenging for us. But today, we shown our potential.

