England thrash Iran 6-2 in a Strong Start to FIFA World Cup 2022

England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: In their first encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022, England defeated Iran on November 21 by scoring 6 goals, despite the Gulf nation failing to keep England scoreless and scoring 2 goals.

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 featured Iran and England, both members of Group B.

FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran Group B Match Summary

Against Iran’s 4-3-3 formation, the English 4-5-1 formation performed well. Jude Bellingham scored a goal for England in the 35th minute with a beautiful header to the middle of the area. Luke Shaw provided a cross for him to use.

As England had taken control of the match from the start, Bukayo Saka boosted it in the 43rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball and completed it from the corner. As a result, England now leads Iran 2-0.

As Iran attempted to comprehend and adjust to the second goal scored against them, England’s Raheem Sterling shocked the Iranians by scoring the team’s third goal.

Sterling grabbed the ball on the volley with the outside of his boot, helped by captain Harry Kane, and England had a comfortable 3-0 lead at that point.

Iran had trouble putting the ball in the back of the nets despite the addition of 14 minutes of extra time when goalie Alireza Beiranvand clashed with teammate Majid Hosseini in a frightening head-on collision.

But after the first half, the game did change a little. Iranian footballs seemed more aggressive and ferocious in the second half, limiting the English players.

On the other hand, it looked difficult to halt Bukayo Saka. Saka scored once again in the 62nd minute.

Despite being blasted low by the English player after getting help from Sterling, the ball found its way into the goal. As a result, England had a 4-0 advantage.

However, England’s delight was short-lived, as Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scored three minutes later, preventing England from keeping a clean sheet.

One squad that is renowned for not sitting when the opponent scores are England. Marcus Rashford immediately took Saka’s position, and in the 71st minute, he scored a goal for the side. With this, England jumped to a comfortable 5-1 lead against Iran.

The English player continued with his aggressive style after this. In the 90th minute, Jack Grealish scored England’s sixth goal, bringing the score to 6-1 for the squad.

He easily tucked the ball into the goal. His first goal of the game is this one. Iran could not prevent an embarrassing loss to England, not even after 10 extra minutes had been added to the game.

Iran was given a penalty in the extra 10 minutes, and Mehdi Taremi converted it into a goal. Iran received two points, while England received six.

Iran won the first match, ranked number 21, in 1998, 2006, and 2018; however, it was lost in 2002, 2010, and 2014.

