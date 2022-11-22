As FIFA World Cup Begin In Qatar, OKX Kicks Off The NFT Football Cup

(CTN News) – It is OKX’s goal to make this year’s FIFA World Cup a memorable one for its fans, one of the world’s top platforms for DA pps, De Fi and Game Fi.

A major part of the OKX Football Festival is the OKX Football Cup. This is where millions of fans have a chance to earn from a massive prize pool as they support their favorite teams and cheer them on.

Quite simply, OKX is offering a free NFT experience through which one can enjoy watching the FIFA World Cup even more with a complimentary NFT mint of their favorite team.

Using the free NFTs, you can be sure that you will be able to predict matches correctly and stand a chance of winning some exemplary prizes. What is the process and how does it work?

Win great prizes when you stake 0.01 ETH, mint and win great prizes when you stake 0.01 ETH

Using OKX, football fans can make money by predicting the winning teams at the group stage, in the knockout round and in the third-place match. If you wish to take part, you will need to connect your wallet with your teams’ NFTs in order to gain access to the free NFTs.

You can get yourself a free mint from FIFA World Cup OKX Football Cup by heading over to the OKX NFTs page and navigating to OKX Football Cup from the menu bar.

From there, you will be able to get your hands on the team NFTs. For the other two free NFT coins, users will need to download the OKX App in order to obtain them.

It is noteworthy that fans will be able to mint all FIFA World Cup three teams’ NFTs at once using the app to save on gas fees. The OKX NFT Marketplace is a place where one can buy team NFTs as an alternative.

In order to mint a NFT coin, users will need to stake 0.01 Ethereum per mint. Up to three football teams will be available before the end of the FIFA World Cup group stages on December 3rd.

For the group round, there will be a prize pool of 20,000 USDT

A fixed prize pool of 20,000 USDT will be offered to each of the OKX Football Cup matches during their group stage matches starting on 21 November 2022 until 3 December 2022. By adding 10 USDT to every NFT that is minted, OKX increases the prize pool by 10 USDT.

A snapshot of the owners of all NFT teams will be taken by the OKX system each day, just before a match begins.

There will be $20k in USDT distributed to the owners of the NFT teams who win the given match. It is pertinent to note that if both teams draw the match, the opposing teams will receive 10,000 USDT as a prize. This will be split between NFT holders who supported both teams.

As part of the FIFA World Cup event, users will have the option of redeeming their full stakes at the end of the event.

SEE ALSO:

WORLD CUP 2022: USA vs Wales Preview