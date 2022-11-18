FIFA Gives Thailand a 200 Million baht Discount for a World Cup Broadcasting Licence

(CTN News) – Thailand is out begging on the streets three days before the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, hoping to raise money from the public and private sectors to pay for the broadcasting licence.

Unbelievably, FIFA caved into Thailand’s shameful old-fashioned haggling tactic and reduced the initial demand by 200 million baht, leaving just 1.4 billion baht to pay instead of 1.6 billion baht.

Thailand, though, is not yet out of the woods. Before the nation’s soccer fans can acquire free World Cup tickets, there is still some distance. The monarchy still lacks the necessary funds to purchase the licence.

About 1.1 billion was collected by the government and the National Sports Development Fund, and if they’re charitable, the private sector will provide the remaining funds.

FIFA only agreed to a final price for World Cup Broadcasting Licence

Anucha Nakasai, Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister, said today that while Thailand requested a larger reduction, FIFA only agreed to a final price of US$39 million, or 1.4 billion baht, down from the initial asking price of US$45 million, or 1.6 billion baht.

The minister said that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) found 600 million baht for the licence.

There were still roughly 400 million baht to pay after contributions from True Corporation, Thai Beverage, and PTT totalled another 400 to 500 million baht.

Anucha noted that the government had offered full support to many private-sector businesses to split the costs. In the worst situation, if the government cannot obtain the required money, it would be deducted from the National Sports Development Fund.

According to Thairath, Kongsak Yodmanee, the director of the Thai Sports Authority, is scheduled to meet with the executives of television networks today to discuss the broadcasting strategy.

The agreement should be finalized tomorrow, November 18, according to Khaosod, and FIFA must receive the broadcasting fee plus 15% tax by Saturday, November 19, the day before the first match is scheduled to be shown.

