Falcons, Lions Trade Grades: Detroit Sends 5th-Round Pick To Atlanta For Jeff Okudah
Sports

Published

3 days ago

(CTN News) – The Atlanta Falcons have acquired some secondary help by trading a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for former first-round pick Jeff Okudah, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

In the Motor City, Okudah gets a fresh start after three seasons.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ohio State product was selected with the No. 3 overall pick. It was his best NFL season, as he recorded 73 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in 15 games.

In his three years of professional play, Okudah has played just 25 games. After rupturing his Achilles tendon in the season opener, he only played in one game in 2021.

With the writing on the wall becoming more evident over the offseason, it’s no surprise Okudah is being traded away.

During free agency, the Lions focused on improving the secondary, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton for a three-year deal, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for a one-year deal, and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a one-year deal.

The Detroit Lions have decided to release Okudah despite the fact that he has at least one more year left on his rookie contract.

C+ for the Lions

In light of the explanation provided above, it should not come as a surprise that Okudah was relocated. Although he played in a career-high 15 games for Detroit in 2022, he was still plagued by injuries.

As a result of the elbow injury, he was unable to play in the regular-season finale, and a concussion forced him to miss the Week 12 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Lions were going to part ways with this player, but this compensation is not “terrible.”

Honestly, Okudah is still a jury’s out. As long as he is the same player the Lions knew in 2020 and 2021, Detroit wins this trade hands down. Last season, however, the young defensive back showed promise. A pick was missed by the Lions, and the team is admitting it.

B for Falcons

I respect this flier, even though it is obviously a flier. There is a possibility that Okudah had a change of scenery despite the fact that he may have been a “bust.” As with the Lions, the Falcons have been busy on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

The Falcons have added safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive tackle David Onyemata, former Lions cornerback Mike Hughes, and now Okudah.

It would be beneficial to add more players to the NFL’s eighth-worst pass defense last year. By next month, Atlanta will decide whether to decline Okudah’s fifth-year option. I look forward to seeing if Arthur Smith and Co. can turn his career around.

