FA Cup Matches 2022: When is the FA Cup 3rd Round & 4th Round?

It is estimated that the English FA Cup, football’s oldest knockout competition, will celebrate 150 years in 2021-22, with 64 teams competing for the prestigious trophy on May 14 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

When the 20 Premier League clubs and the 24 Championship clubs join the fray in the third round, surprise results are not uncommon. Three Premier League head-to-head games were drawn, one of which pits Leicester City against Watford. The Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 in last year’s final, Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 for their first FA Cup.

The last time a team from outside the top division won the competition was West Ham (1979-80), and the last time a team from a lower division made the final was Cardiff City in 2007-08.

The English Football Association has scrapped traditional FA Cup replays (rematches) for the third and fourth round of this season’s tournament due to the league postponements caused by COVID-19. A winner will be determined by extra time and penalty kicks in both of those rounds, eliminating the need for a third match.

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Stream: ESPN+

The FA Cup fourth-round draw will have already taken place before the third-round results are all in. On Feb. 5 and 6, the 16 matches will be determined.

Fourth round: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6

Round of 16 (fifth round): Wednesday, March 2

Quarterfinals: Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20

Semifinals: Saturday, April 16

Final: Saturday, May 14

The draw will start at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, prior to the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal match. A slot will also be available for the winner of the Aston Villa vs. Manchester United match to be played a day later.