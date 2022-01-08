Sports
FA Cup Matches 2022: When is the FA Cup 3rd Round & 4th Round?
It is estimated that the English FA Cup, football’s oldest knockout competition, will celebrate 150 years in 2021-22, with 64 teams competing for the prestigious trophy on May 14 at London’s Wembley Stadium.
When the 20 Premier League clubs and the 24 Championship clubs join the fray in the third round, surprise results are not uncommon. Three Premier League head-to-head games were drawn, one of which pits Leicester City against Watford. The Foxes beat Chelsea 1-0 in last year’s final, Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 for their first FA Cup.
The last time a team from outside the top division won the competition was West Ham (1979-80), and the last time a team from a lower division made the final was Cardiff City in 2007-08.
The English Football Association has scrapped traditional FA Cup replays (rematches) for the third and fourth round of this season’s tournament due to the league postponements caused by COVID-19. A winner will be determined by extra time and penalty kicks in both of those rounds, eliminating the need for a third match.
years and counting! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Gg7Q5szLWS
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 1, 2022
When is the FA Cup 4th round draw?
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 9
- Time: 11:50 a.m. ET
- TV channel: None
- Stream: ESPN+
The FA Cup fourth-round draw will have already taken place before the third-round results are all in. On Feb. 5 and 6, the 16 matches will be determined.
- Fourth round: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6
- Round of 16 (fifth round): Wednesday, March 2
- Quarterfinals: Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20
- Semifinals: Saturday, April 16
- Final: Saturday, May 14
The draw will start at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, prior to the Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal match. A slot will also be available for the winner of the Aston Villa vs. Manchester United match to be played a day later.
FA Cup 3rd round (Jan. 7-10, 2022)
There are 64 teams playing in the FA Cup third round, most of whom come from the top two divisions of English football:
- English Premier League (first tier): 20 clubs
- English Championship (second tier): 24 clubs
- League One (third tier): 8 clubs
- League Two (fourth tier): 8 clubs
- National League (fifth tier): 3 clubs (Boreham Wood, Chesterfield, Yeovil Town)
- National League North/South (sixth tier): 1 club (Kidderminster Harriers)
Listed below are the lower-division teams: CH = Championship (second tier); L1 = League One (third tier); L2 = League Two (fourth tier); NL = National League (fifth tier), NLNS = National League North/South (sixth tier).
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Stream
|Fri., Jan. 7
|Swindon Town (L2) 1, Manchester City 4
|Highlights
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Mansfield Town (L2) vs. Middlesbrough (CH)
|7:15 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Hartlepool United (L2) vs. Blackpool (CH)
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Bristol City (CH) vs. Fulham (CH)
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town (CH)
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Coventry City (CH) vs. Derby County (CH)
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Millwall (CH) vs. Crystal Palace
|7:45 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Newcastle United vs Cambridge United (L1)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Peterborough United (CH) vs. Bristol Rovers (L2)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Barnsley (CH) vs. Barrow AFC (L2)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|West Brom (CH) vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Leicester City vs. Watford
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Kidderminster Harriers (NLNS) vs. Reading (CH)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Port Vale (L2) vs. Brentford
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Wigan Athletic (L1) vs. Blackburn Rovers (CH)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Queens Park Rangers (CH) vs. Rotherham (L1)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Boreham Wood (NL) vs. AFC Wimbledon (L1)
|10 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Hull City (CH) vs. Everton
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Chelsea vs. Chesterfield (NL)
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Birmingham City (CH) vs. Plymouth Argyle (L1)
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Swansea City (CH) vs. Southampton
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., Jan. 8
|Yeovil Town (NL) vs. AFC Bournemouth (CH)
|12:45 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Luton Town (CH) vs. Harrogate Town (L2)
|7:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Stoke City (CH) vs. Leyton Orient (L2)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Cardiff City (CH) vs. Preston North End (CH)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Charlton Athletic (L1) vs. Norwich City
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United (CH)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|West Ham United vs. Leeds United
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Morecambe (L1)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town (L1)
|9 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., Jan. 9
|Nottingham Forest (CH) vs. Arsenal
|12:10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Mon., Jan. 10
|Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
|2:55 p.m.
|ESPN+
Also Check:
Rio Olympic’s Medal Count, Day 8 of the Rio Games
Xayaburi Dam Constructors Defy Mekong River Commission
Work Restarted on Troubled Xayabur Dam
PM Comming to Chiangrai Jan 14, 2012
NASA Launches World’s Most Powerful Telescope into Space
People Also Read
FA Cup Matches 2022: When is the FA Cup 3rd Round & 4th Round?
Stephen Hawking – Google Honors Theoretical Physicist With Doodle
Ahmaud Arbery – Those Who killed Ahmaud Arbery Get Life Sentences
Kanye West and Julia Fox Talk About Their Unusual Date Night