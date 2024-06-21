Euro 2024: Spain Beats Italy 1-0 to Secure Final 16 Berth

(CTN News) – Spain advanced to the final 16 of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory against holders Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday.

Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal 10 minutes into the second half was the only difference in the score, but it was the least the Spanish deserved after dominating the game.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several saves against Spain, but couldn’t stop Calafiori from scoring an own goal after Nico Williams’ threatening run.

Spain’s victory gave them an unbeatable advantage over Italy at the top of Group B after two wins in two games.

England’s slow progression to the knockout stages continued with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Gareth Southgate’s team took the lead with a close-range goal from Harry Kane. However, Morten Hjulmand’s long-range strike equalized before the break.

England’s Phil Foden hit the post, but the Danes dominated, resulting in a stalemate. The Three Lions maintain their two-point lead in Group C and move closer to qualification.

Slovenia and Serbia’s other group match ended 1-1 after a dramatic finale in Munich.

Slovenia appeared to be on course for their first Euros triumph after full-back Zan Karnicnik scored with 20 minutes left.

But Serbia fought to the finish, scoring a point through Luka Jovic five minutes into stoppage time to keep their chances alive.