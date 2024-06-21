Connect with us

Sports

Euro 2024: Spain Beats Italy 1-0 to Secure Final 16 Berth
Advertisement

Sports

Boston Celtics Clinch Record 18th NBA Title with Dominant Victory Over Dallas Mavericks

Sports

Euro 2024 Host Germany Trounces Scotland's National Team 5-1

Sports

Cricket Twenty20 World Cup: India Defeats United States By 7 Wickets

Sports

Thailand's War Elephants Eliminated from 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Sports

Pakistan's Super 8 Qualification Scenario Following Canada's Victory

Sports

New York T20: South Africa Beat Bangladesh In Another Low-Scoring Thriller

Sports

Celtics Beat The Mavericks 105-98 To Take a 2-0 Lead In The NBA Finals.

Sports

What are the Various Elements in the Online Sports Broadcasting Platforms

Sports

India Defeat Pakistan By 6 Runs In New York During The PAK vs IND Match.

Sports

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Who Will Win? CTN News Prediction

Sports

England Lose to Iceland in Final Euros Warm-up

Sports

Celtics' Formula Is Lots Of 3s, Lots Of Stops. NBA Finals: The Mavericks Need a Solution

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Sinner In 5 Sets At Roland Garros

Sports

Real Madrid Crowned Kings of Europe Winning the Champions League Final

Sports

Breaking Down Golf’s Entry Barriers

Sports

Enhanced Security for ICC T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan Match in New York

Sports

Jorge López Blames Media's Mistakes on Words After On-Field Outburst

Sports

Negro Leagues Are Officially Part Of MLB History - With Records To Prove It

Sports

Dallas Mavericks Lost To The Timberwolves In The Western Conference Finals

Sports

Euro 2024: Spain Beats Italy 1-0 to Secure Final 16 Berth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Euro 2024 Spain Beats Italy 1-0 to Secure Final 16 Berth

(CTN News) – Spain advanced to the final 16 of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory against holders Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday.

Riccardo Calafiori’s own goal 10 minutes into the second half was the only difference in the score, but it was the least the Spanish deserved after dominating the game.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several saves against Spain, but couldn’t stop Calafiori from scoring an own goal after Nico Williams’ threatening run.

Spain’s victory gave them an unbeatable advantage over Italy at the top of Group B after two wins in two games.

England’s slow progression to the knockout stages continued with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt.

Gareth Southgate’s team took the lead with a close-range goal from Harry Kane. However, Morten Hjulmand’s long-range strike equalized before the break.

England’s Phil Foden hit the post, but the Danes dominated, resulting in a stalemate. The Three Lions maintain their two-point lead in Group C and move closer to qualification.

Slovenia and Serbia’s other group match ended 1-1 after a dramatic finale in Munich.

Slovenia appeared to be on course for their first Euros triumph after full-back Zan Karnicnik scored with 20 minutes left.

But Serbia fought to the finish, scoring a point through Luka Jovic five minutes into stoppage time to keep their chances alive.
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading