Euro 2021 Moves into Quarterfinals with Spain and Switzerland

Euro 2021 schedule moves into the quarterfinal round Friday as Spain and Switzerland meet in the early game before tournament favorites Italy and Belgium square off in the late afternoon match.

Spain’s talented but inexperienced group will square off with a veteran Swiss outfit that pulled off a stunning comeback against the defending World Cup champions France. Italy and Belgium will feature some of the world’s top players, including Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Ciro Immobile.

The match will air on ESPN and take place in St. Petersburg, Russia. Spain is a -305 favorite to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Swiss are a +230 underdog.

It’s been a dream scenario at the Euro 2021 for Switzerland as they ended up being able to sneak their way through from the group stage to the knockout rounds with a third-place finish in Group A. Their only win — a 3-1 victory over Turkey — plus a 1-1 draw against Wales was enough to slip through, but their elation soon dwindled when they discovered they’d be playing France in the Round of 16.

Defying all odds, they came back from a 3-1 deficit and scored two goals in the last 10 minutes to tie up the game, then went on to defeat the 2018 World Cup Champions in a penalty shootout. Now they turn their focus to Spain in hopes of finding some magic again to keep their Cinderella story alive.

Euro 2021 Friday, July 2 schedule

Spain vs. Switzerland

Time: 12 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN

Moneyline odds: Spain -160, Tie +285, Switzerland +500

Total goals: Over 2.5 (-105)

Italy vs. Belgium

Time: 3 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN

Moneyline odds: Italy +135, Tie +205, Belgium +240

Total goals: Over 2.5 (+130)