England Vs Italy Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League In (India, UK, & US)?

England Vs Italy Live Streaming: England is set to play 2006 World Cup winners Italy on Saturday night at the Molineux Stadium in League A Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Check out how you can watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US, and the UK, plus the England vs Italy live stream details ahead of what promises to be an exciting game between two of the top European nations.

England vs Italy live streaming details in India

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The network has exclusive telecast rights in the country. The SonyLIV app will stream England vs Italy live. Fans can follow live updates on the two competing teams’ official social media handles, as well as the competition’s.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in UK?

UEFA Nations League 2022 matches can be viewed on Premier Sports Network in the UK. The Premier Player will allow subscribers to view the games live. Watch the England vs Italy game live on Saturday, June 11 at 7:45 PM BST.

UEFA Nations League 2022 live streaming details in US

Watch UEFA Nations League matches live on Fox Sports Network if you live in the United States. Fans can use the FuboTV app to watch England vs Italy live. Live coverage of the match begins at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Saturday, June 11.

England vs Italy team news:

England predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Injuries: James Justin, Phil Foden

Italy predicted starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matteo Politano, Wilfried Gnonto, Giacomo Raspadori

Injuries: Domenico Beradi, Moise Kean, Mattia Zaccagni, Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Pinamonti, Cristiano Biraghi, Enrico Chiesa.