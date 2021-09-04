England Crushes Hungary 4-0 in World Cup Qualifier

England got their World Cup qualifying campaign back up and running in securing a 4-0 victory against Hungary at the Puskas Arena. England side restarted their World Cup qualification campaign in Budapest, and they had to contend with a hostile home crowd at the Puskas Arena.

Widespread booing was heard around the stadium as the England players took a knee before kick-off, but Southgate’s side managed to quieten the home supporters as they controlled the opening 45 minutes despite not having a shot on target.

The goals eventually came in the second half as Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice found the net to seal a comfortable victory, to continue England’s momentum from the summer.

As England supporters were not able to make the journey, over 60,000 home fans strained to create a hostile atmosphere in the Puskas Arena for the visitors.

Beer glasses thrown at England

Before play began the England players took the knee to highlight racial injustice, and were met by cacophonous booing despite calls from Hungary coach Marco Rossi before the game for fans to behave.

After his goal plastic beer glasses were also launched by fans toward Sterling who was then booed throughout, while a flare was thrown onto the pitch near where Maguire celebrated his strike, with reports of alleged monkey chants also heard.

The incidents were called “completely unacceptable” afterwards by Southgate.

England nearly went ahead five minutes into the second half when Kane forced a point-blank save from home goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi before Sterling opened the floodgates soon after finishing off a sweeping move.

The busy Grealish fed Mount on the left side of the area who cut back a cross for the Manchester City star to smartly finish.

England, now unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with Hungary, have netted 13 times in four matches in qualifying so far. Hungary, who last qualified for the World Cup in 1986, play Albania away on Sunday and Andorra in Budapest next week.