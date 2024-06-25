Eastbourne 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats former US Open Champion Sloane Stephens in First Round

(CTN News) – Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of the Rothesay International with a straight-sets victory against fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne.

Emma Raducanu twice came back from a break down to win the first set before cruising through the second in excellent style, winning 6-4 6-0 to the joy of the home crowd.

The 2021 US Open champion has struggled with form and injuries in recent seasons, but she stated ahead of this week’s event that she is optimistic “good things are 100 percent going to happen” after rediscovering her passion of tennis.

Emma Raducanu, who won a wildcard into Wimbledon next week, will face second seed Jessica Pegula, who had a bye, in the next round, while Katie Boulter has also advanced to the second round.

“It was a very close first set and I was down quite a bit all the way through and managed to break,” Raducanu told ESPN. “But it’s very difficult because Sloane is extremely athletic, and especially in the first set, she was making a lot of balls and counter-punching pretty well.

“It took a lot to try and hit through her but I managed to figure it out in the second set.”

Emma Raducanu missed the entire grass-court season last year due to surgery on both wrists and one ankle, but she showed no signs of fitness issues as she warmed up for Wimbledon in devastating manner, building on her recent run to the semi-finals at Nottingham.

Emma Raducanu, who was applauded on to Centre Court by a boisterous home crowd, was aggressive right away. A series of early holds were followed by four straight service breaks in which the home favourite dug in to prevent 31-year-old American Stephens from getting an advantage.

In game nine, Raducanu used a brilliant drop shot followed by an ace to shift the game in her favor, and she sealed the set with a breathtaking backhand cross-court winner.

She then sailed through the second set, while world No. 45 Stephens, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2017, battled to match her opponent’s power and precision.

Boulter, who upset Emma Raducanu on her way to retaining the Nottingham Open title earlier this month, then beat Petra Martic on the same court.

The 27-year-old was defeated by Croatian fortunate loser Martic at the same level a year ago, but avenged that setback by racing ahead and then rallying from 5-1 down in a dramatic second-set tiebreak to win 6-1 7-6 (8).

“That was a little stressful, a little more dramatic than I expected,” said Boulter, who will play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16.

“I played a tiebreak a couple of weeks earlier and didn’t win, so I kept that in mind while I was playing that one. I’m just glad to be done it.

“I know Petra quite well. I lost to her on these courts last year. It’s a little like deja vu, but I came out on top this time, so I’m satisfied.”

Earlier, Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated British wildcard Yuriko Miyazaki 6-1, 6-2.

