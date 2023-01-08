Dodgers Justin Turner Bids Farewell

(CTN News) – Upon signing his one-year contract and player option with Boston on Friday, Justin Turner officially became a member of the Red Sox. It was the Dodgers’ formal goodbye.

The letter was posted on Justin Turner social media accounts on Friday night.

Turner’s statement is as follows:

My career as a utility infielder for the Dodgers began 9 years ago when I decided to come home, back to LA. As I joined a team that saw players such as Jackie, Koufax, Fernando, Drysdale, and Newcombe, I was excited for many reasons.

Vin Scully, Lasorda, and Jaime. Moreover, there are Kershaw, Greinke, Beckett, Dre, Kemp, Kenley, Gonzo, Hanley & Wilson among the current stars.

Did I mention Don Mattingly, Tim Wallach, Rick Honeycutt, Davey Lopes and Mark McGwire also coach? Whenever I walked into a clubhouse, I reminded myself that I belonged there.

Ned Colletti took a gamble on me, and I was just trying to prove that I was worth it. This chapter began there.

“Putting on the Dodger uniform changed my life forever. As a new player, I had no idea how much influence I would have on such a storied franchise.

From 25th man to everyday 3rd baseman (thanks to you, the fans), to World Series champion and Roberto Clemente Award winner. Orel Hershiser helped me marry my amazing wife, Kourtney.

We started our foundation and have met so many amazing people in the community, both those who needed uplifting and those who wanted to help others.

It all happened while being embraced by so many Angelinos and Dodger fans. Wearing that Dodger uniform has shaped my life in the most beneficial way.

It’s impossible to thank everyone enough for making this chapter so special in a lifetime. My hope is that I was able to have a fraction of the impact you have had on me.

Ownership, coaches, strength and training staff, R&D, my teammates, stadium workers, security guards, flight attendants, grounds crew, media, family, friends, and most importantly the fans, thank you so much.

For embracing Kourt and me, for being unconditionally loving, and for making this post so difficult to write.”

Since Justin Turner arrived, the team’s offense has scored more runs than any other in the National League.

In Justin Turner nine years in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have made the playoffs nine times, including eight division titles, winning 61.8 percent of games since 2014, a 100-win pace over 162 games.

Only Ron Cey and Adrián Beltré played more games at third base in Dodgers history than Justin Turner. History than Turner. The team in home runs, hits, doubles, total bases, runs, RBI, walks, and hit by pitch in the regular season.

On Friday, the Dodgers posted a video saying goodbye to Justin Turner.

Is Justin Turner leaving the Dodgers?

Turner, like Enrique Hernandez before him, is headed for the opposite side of the country, joining the Boston Red Sox on a two-year deal, where he will reportedly play first base and designated hitter.

SEE ALSO:

How To Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth In The FA Cup Third Round