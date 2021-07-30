Djokovic Loses to Zverev at Olympics, Ending Golden Slam Bid

TOKYO (AP) — There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic in Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The highest level Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 Friday in the elimination rounds of the tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was endeavoring to turn into the primary man to win every one of the four Grand Slam competitions and Olympic gold around the same time. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and required the Olympics and U.S. Open titles to finish the assortment.





Steffi Graf in 1988 remaining parts the solitary tennis player to accomplish the Golden Slam.

“He won 20 Grand Slams,” Zverev said. “So you can’t have everything.”

Zverev’s adversary in the gold-award match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic, who hadn’t lost since getting beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open last 2½ months prior, will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

On a damp and moist evening at the Ariake Tennis Park, Djokovic submitted a progression of strange blunders after a solid beginning as the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev began to gain favor with his enormous serve.

At the point when Zverev hit a strike champ down the line that Djokovic didn’t move for to finish it off, Djokovic strolled to the net where he was embraced by Zverev. Djokovic reacted by laying his head on Zverev’s shoulder as the pair traded a few words.

“I disclosed to him that he’s the best ever,” Zverev said. “I realize that he was pursuing history, he was pursuing (the) Golden Slam. … We’re extremely close. … So obviously I’m glad that I’ve won, however toward the day’s end I additionally know (how) he feels.”





Djokovic’s just Olympics award was bronze in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games — his first. He could in any case win a gold at the Tokyo Games in blended pairs.

Djokovic was expected back on the court very quickly to play with Serbian accomplice Nina Stojanovic in the blended duplicates elimination rounds against the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev.

It’s the third continuous day that Djokovic was playing two matches.

Viktor Troicki, Serbia’s Olympic group mentor, revealed to The Associated Press in Thursday that the whole group was against Djokovic playing blended pairs since they didn’t need the occasion to wear him out with such a great amount on the line in singles.

Without Djokovic, the gold-award match in singles will be deficient with regards to star power. Zverev’s best vocation result was arriving at the last of last year’s U.S. Open, while the 25th-positioned Khachanov is falling off a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon and is currently in the greatest last of his profession.

Zverev called it “possibly the proudest snapshot of my vocation up until this point.

“Since I’m not just playing for myself I’m not just playing for my folks, for my sibling, for my family,” he added. “But on the other hand I’m playing for everyone, all the (German) competitors here back at the base and everyone back at home watching.”

Afterward, there’s an all-Croatian gold-award match in men’s duplicates highlighting the top-cultivated pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic against Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig.

The primary award of the tennis rivalry went to the New Zealand group of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus, who took bronze in men’s pairs by beating Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Daniell and Venus turned into the principal New Zealand players to win a decoration in tennis since 1912, when Anthony Wilding took bronze in singles while addressing Australasia. Wilding, New Zealand’s just Grand Slam singles champion with six titles, was killed during World War I in 1915 at 31 years old.



