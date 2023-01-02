Despite Beating Eagles, Saints Still Go Out Of NFC Playoffs

(CTN News) – A ferocious Cameron Jordan embarked on another QB hunt. Gardner Minshew Eagles was sacked three times by New Orleans’ defensive end.

As a rookie in 2011, Jordan had one sack, but now he has 115 1/2, the Saints’ career sack leader.

Jordan said he just needed an opportunity.

His name is Jordan. A Green Bay win eliminated the Saints from the NFC wild-card spot, eliminating them from the playoffs.

Tampa Bay defeated Carolina to eliminate the Saints from the NFC South title race. In the late afternoon window, after the Packers’ 41-17 win over the Vikings, the Saints had a chance to qualify as a wild card.

With star quarterback Jalen Hurts out with a sprained right shoulder, the Saints (8-7) showed plenty of moxie in beating the 13-win Eagles.

In his first season, Dennis Allen has shown no signs of quitting. After beating Atlanta two weeks ago, the Saints refused to fold when they fell behind by two scores last week at Cleveland (9 degrees).

To win consecutive games for the first time this season, the Saints scored 17 straight points and made a game-saving defensive stand.

Make it three.

Allen said, “We have a gritty, tough group, and there’s a lot of fight in those locker rooms,” he said.

The Saints defense sacked Minshew six times and never allowed the Eagles to make a serious comeback as the NFC’s No. 1 seed was on the line. If the Eagles beat the Giants in Week 18, they will clinch a playoff berth and earn the No. 1 seed.

Next Sunday’s home finale against Carolina was a big deal for the Saints.

“We set out three weeks ago to achieve 4-0, and that was all we had control over,” Allen said. “We’ve been able to get three of them. Next week is another tough opponent.”

Earlier this season, Jordan was fined after the NFL determined he faked an injury in New Orleans’ 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. Both teams were fined. The team and Jordan denied wrongdoing.

But Jordan’s numbers over a career spent exclusively with the Saints are undeniable. From one sack as a rookie to eight, then 12 1/2 in 2013. In 2019, he had a career-best 15 1/2 and his three Sunday passed Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

“It was against Gardner Minshew and not Jalen Hurts,” Jordan said.

Even Jordan realized what Philly learned the long way: Minshew is no Hurts. In his second start in a row, the Mississippi native completed 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown.

Late in the third quarter, he connected with another Mississippian, A.J. Brown, for 76 yards and cut it to 13-10. In the fourth quarter, Marshon Lattimore returned Minshew’s interception 12 yards for the game-clinching interception.

This was the Eagles’ first shutout of the season and their lowest point total of the season. It took 12 seconds for them to get a first down.

“We played terrible.” He caught nine passes for 115 yards, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith said.

The ball is handed to Jordan from the Saints. New Orleans had three more sacks from Kaden Ellis and Carl Granderson.

Andy Dalton threw for 204 yards, including a 58-yard reception by Rashid Shaheed. Lutz’s field goal was one of two in the first half. New Orleans led 13-0 at halftime after Taysom Hill’s 1-yard TD run.

Our season has been similar to the Eagles last few games, but we haven’t finished them,” Dalton said. In the last few games, we found a way to win.

We’ll look back on several games and say, “Man, if we had done one or two more things, then our record would look a lot different.”

Which Eagles are still alive?

Following Frey’s death in January 2016, the Eagles re-formed in 2017, with Glenn’s son Deacon Frey and Vince Gill sharing lead vocals for Frey’s songs prior to the former’s departure in 2022.

SEE ALSO:

49ers’ OT Game-Winner Eliminates Raiders From Playoff Contention