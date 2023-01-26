Damian Lillard Scores 60, Moves Up in 3-Pointers

(CTN News) – As part of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 134-124 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points and moved into sixth place on the all-time 3-pointers list.

With his eighth make of the game, Damian Lillard reached 2,292 3-pointers in his career, passing Vince Carter (2,290). In regular-season play, this was Damian Lillard second 50-point game of the season and 14th overall.

As a whole, Damian Lillard shot 21 of 29 from the field and fell one point short of his career high. This is the career high he set against the Golden State Warriors on January 20, 2020.

Anfernee Simons contributed 16 points and nine assists, and Jerami Grant added 19 points. Markkanen scored 24 points while Sexton added 19 for the Jazz, who suffered their second loss in three games.

Nets 133, 76ers 137

Philly defeated Brooklyn behind Tyrese Maxey’s 27 points and Joel Embiid’s 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris scored 18 points, James Harden added 23 points and De’Anthony Melton added 19 points and three blocks for the Sixers, who won their sixth straight game. Overall, the Sixers made 35 of 36 free throws.

Kyrie Irving added 30 points and 10 assists to Seth Curry’s 32 points to lead the Nets. In Brooklyn’s fifth loss in seven games since Damian Lillard Kevin Durant’s knee injury, Nic Claxton had 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Spurs 104, Lakers 113

In his return from a right foot injury, LeBron James tallied 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and host Los Angeles completed a season sweep of San Antonio.

After being acquired by the Lakers from the Washington Wizards on Monday, Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his debut. In just his sixth career game off the bench, Davis played 26 minutes.

With 38,230 career points, James is just 157 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Despite Keldon Johnson’s 25 points and Zach Collins’ 16 for the Spurs, they lost their eighth game in nine games and their 11th in 13.

122 to 120 for Warriors

After Stephen Curry’s ejection, Jordan Poole converted Donte DiVincenzo’s inbounds pass into a layup with 2.4 seconds left to give Golden State the victory over Memphis.

With 5:31 to play, Curry led a Golden State rally from a 111-102 deficit. The Warriors have alternated losses and wins over their past eight games, with Curry scoring 34 points.

For the Grizzlies, who have lost four in a row to start a five-game skid, Ja Morant had 29 points and 12 assists. Brandon Clarke scored 19 and Desmond Blade 20.

107 to 99 for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 20 points, and Milwaukee Damian Lillard beat Denver.

Khris Middleton added 10 points and Pat Connaughton scored 19. As a result, Antetokounmpo turned the ball over nine times and shot 15-for-22 from the foul line.

For the Nuggets, it was just their second loss in 12 games. The Broncos were without Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Kendavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist), Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal).

King 95, Raptors 113

On the season-high, seven-game trip, Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Against the Kings, Toronto was led by Precious Achiuwa with 19 points, Fred VanVleet with 17 points and Chris Boucher with 16 points apiece. Anunoby scored 11 points after missing one game.

The Kings trailed by as many as 20 points in the third quarter. Sabonis turned over nine times, a career high.

Wizards 108, Astros 103

A 19-point deficit was erased by Washington’s Kyle Kuzma in the fourth quarter.

How many All Stars does Damian Lillard have?

six NBA

Nicknamed Dame Time for his history of making big shots in the clutch, he has received six NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team selections, the only player in Trail Blazers franchise history to do so.

SEE ALSO:

Crickex App Review: Features, Design, Download and Betting Options