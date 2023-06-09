Dalvin Cook, Vikings Running Back, Has Been Released

(CTN News) – Dalvin Cook, the star running back for the Minnesota Vikings, has been released by the team, in a move many expected.

Spotrac says this move had a lot to do with money. Dalvin Cook was due to receive $10.4 million in base salary for the current season, $11.9 million in 2024, and $12.9 million in 2025.

By completing this transaction, the Vikings will be able to save $9 million in cap space.

A trade partner was not found for the 27-year-old Viking, likely due to the fact that he had a contract that prevented him from being dealt.

In an article published by ESPN, it was reported that the Vikings would try to trade Dalvin Cook before today’s business closes. In case they are unable to find a taker for him, they will process his official release on Friday.

Dalvin Cook has qualified for the Pro Bowl four times, and in each of those four seasons, he has rushed for at least 1,135 yards in all of those campaigns.

During the last four years, he has been the only player in the NFL to rush for 1,110 or more yards on each of those occasions.

Cook played a full season in 2022 for the first time in his career, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns despite performing a full season for the first time in his career.

As of 2019, Dalvin Cook has the third-most rushing yards (5,024), the second-most passing touchdowns (43) and the second-most rushing first downs (258) in the league since 2019.

With Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, and DeWayne McBride on hand at the running back position, the Vikings are now prepared to move forward as a team.

In the earlier part of this offseason, Minnesota gave Mattison a new two-year contract worth $7 million with a potential increase to $8 million, including $6.35 million in guarantees.

With 5,993 yards of rushing, Dalvin Cook ends his career as the third-leading rusher in Viking franchise history, trailing only Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson in that category.

In the history of the Vikings, he ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns with 47. The fact that Dalvin Cook is on the open market means he will be approached by a number of suitors.

Is Dalvin Cook a free agent?

