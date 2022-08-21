Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Although Crystal Palace have had a tough start – versus Arsenal and Liverpool – they are still in a position to display impressive performances against the big six. Patrick Vieira and his players have already proven they can hold their own against the Premier League’s elite.

It is only a brief reprieve, though, because Manchester City will be the opposition next weekend, followed by Manchester United and Chelsea as October approaches.

There are then nine straight games against non-big-six teams. Despite the departure of Conor Gallagher back to Chelsea, there is still uncertainty over Crystal Palace’s ability to create scoring chances other than through Wilfried Zaha.

For Aston Villa, the fixtures have been much kinder, and the results have been mixed. After a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on the opening day, Liverpool won 2-1 against Everton with goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia.

Against the Toffees, Diego Carlos ruptured his achilles and will miss a significant portion, if not all, of the remainder of the season. With Steven Gerrard’s side looking to fill the void in midfield, the 29-year-old is likely to force Aston Villa back into the transfer market (at least) once more.

