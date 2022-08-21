Sports
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans
(CTN News) – Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: In Saturday’s match at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa 3-1 after falling behind after just five minutes
Ollie Watkins gave the visitors the lead early on, but Wilfried Zaha leveled the match within two minutes. As a result, Zaha made it 2-1 with a rebound goal of his own penalty kick (which Emiliano Martinez saved) just before the hour mark, and Jean-Philippe Mateta added an insurance goal late in the game.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Our takeaways from Crystal Palace’s win
The fit between Eze and Edouard
There was much more to Crystal Palace’s attacking strategy a long time ago. They simply got Wilfried the ball and stayed out of his way. Eberechi Eze is Palace’s perfectly languid and ponderous creative partner to Zaha’s pace and directness.
A tight-alley dribbler with exceptional timing for passing and moves quickly, serving the side most effectively as a facilitator dropping in between the lines. It all fits together so well.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Tough times for Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa
Three of Aston Villa’s 14 Premier League games since last season have been wins (3W-3D-8L), two of them against teams relegated in May (Norwich and Burnley), and one against Everton, which is expected to be in the relegation battle again this season. In that time frame, they have only kept two clean sheets.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via: Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Storylines and star players
Although Crystal Palace have had a tough start – versus Arsenal and Liverpool – they are still in a position to display impressive performances against the big six. Patrick Vieira and his players have already proven they can hold their own against the Premier League’s elite.
It is only a brief reprieve, though, because Manchester City will be the opposition next weekend, followed by Manchester United and Chelsea as October approaches.
There are then nine straight games against non-big-six teams. Despite the departure of Conor Gallagher back to Chelsea, there is still uncertainty over Crystal Palace’s ability to create scoring chances other than through Wilfried Zaha.
For Aston Villa, the fixtures have been much kinder, and the results have been mixed. After a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on the opening day, Liverpool won 2-1 against Everton with goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia.
Against the Toffees, Diego Carlos ruptured his achilles and will miss a significant portion, if not all, of the remainder of the season. With Steven Gerrard’s side looking to fill the void in midfield, the 29-year-old is likely to force Aston Villa back into the transfer market (at least) once more.
