Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Suspended 2-Match for Hitting fan’s Phone in April Match Against Everton

(CTN News) – After Manchester United’s game against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo slapped a fan’s cell phone out of his hand, earning him a two-game suspension and a £50,000 fine.

The 37-year-old, released by United on Tuesday and now a free agent, got into the fight during a 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on April 9.

He was then issued a warning by Merseyside Police and charged with inappropriate behaviour by the Football Association.

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo has received a ban and fine from an FA independent tribunal, the punishments will follow him to his next club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two games, fined £50,000, and given a behaviour warning for violating FA Rule E3, according to an FA statement.

“The striker acknowledged that his behaviour after the conclusion of Manchester United FC’s Premier League game against Everton FC on Saturday, April 9, 2022, was inappropriate.

“During a subsequent hearing, an independent Regulatory Commission determined that his behaviour was both unlawful and violent, and issued severe punishments.”

Cristiano Ronaldo informed the FA that the atmosphere at the game had been “feverish,” and he said a “aggressive” crowd had abused him and a few of his teammates. This information was included in the written reasons provided by the panel.

The 14-year-old child received £200 in compensation from Cristiano Ronaldo, who defined his response as “instinctively proactive” and said he acted out of “care for his physical safety and well-being.”

The FA stated: “We have little doubt this was an act born(e) of exasperation and dissatisfaction rather than fear or worry for his well-being.” The player apologized for his “outburst.”

Another angle has emerged of the incident between Cristiano Ronaldo and a fan, the forward is currently under review by the Merseyside Police and has since apologised. (via @dominothement) pic.twitter.com/lkT5hfxL2Q — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 10, 2022

Where will Cristiano Ronaldo serve his ban?

Cristiano Ronaldo may play for Portugal in the World Cup, but he will serve a ban with whatever club he next plays for.

Cristiano Ronaldo “participated in a recently published interview in which he has criticized MUFC,” the Regulatory Commission stated, and it added: “Should he leave MUFC before it completes two first-team competitive matches, the remainder of the ban will apply to whatever new club he should join.”

The document continued, quoting from FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, Article 12.1: ”

Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered for the sanction to be served at the domestic level.”

“A ban issued at the local level in rugby union, for instance, has international repercussions. Football is an exception to this. Therefore, if chosen, the athlete can participate in Qatar’s next FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal takes on Ghana in their Group H opener on Thursday.

