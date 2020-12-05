Coronavirus Pandemic Creates Cricket Betting Mania in India

Worldwide, cricket is considered one of the most popular sports, second only to football. Within India, however, it is the undisputed champion. In fact, for many Indian fans, cricket is not a sport, it’s a religion. In which case, there is plenty to celebrate even during the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian cricket calendar is saturated with events such as Twenty-Twenty games, one-dayers, limited overs, and of course test matches. The crowning jewel will be in 2023 when India hosts the Cricket World Cup. Not only does all this cricketing action provide viewing enjoyment, but countless opportunities to bet.

Online sports betting hits for six

While physical casinos and local bookmakers are illegal in India, there is no law against gambling online. Provided the operator is based offshore. Whether you consider this situation a loophole or an opportunity is a moot point. In practice, Indian players are flocking to offshore based casinos that accept betting on cricket matches. Providers have been quick to spot the enormous enthusiasm shown by Indian cricket fans. Now, there are premium online casinos such as Raj.bet making life as easy as possible for Indian gamblers to bet. Customers can enjoy:

Easy account sign up.

Deposits in rupees.

Hindi speaking customer service teams.

Cricket events from test matches to local games.

Online fantasy cricket.

Another contributing factor is technology. The widespread adoption of mobile phone use has made the internet more accessible than ever in India. It has never been easier to access online betting portals and place a bet, and Indian gamblers have signed up in droves.

Perhaps some stats will put it into perspective. The Doha based Centre for Sports Security estimates that $200 million is bet on every one-day international played by the Indian cricket team. This huge sum is the result of two powerful forces – the Indian love of cricket combined with a long history of gambling on the continent.

The growth of fantasy cricket games online

While India is still catching up in the fantasy cricket sphere, it is doing so at a prodigious rate. Surveys show around 67% of Indian cricket fans are aware of fantasy sports, and the market is showing healthy growth. This is attributed to three key areas. One is the chance for cricket fans to build their dream 11 and prove to others their expertise. Secondly, fantasy teams are ideal for fans to prove their dedication to the sport since in-depth knowledge of current form is crucial for success. Finally, like online gambling, mobile devices make it easy to keep up with news and results to update your fantasy team.

Indian cricket betting growth set to continue

As long as Indian cricket fans can bet at offshore casinos, nothing is stopping the incredible growth from continuing. The enthusiasm for the sport is legendary, and Indians have been gambling for millennia. As mobile phone and internet penetration continues in the country, opening the market further, the industry is set for even more stratospheric growth.