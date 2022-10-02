Conor Gallagher Helped Graham Potter To His First Win As Chelsea Manager

Connect with us

18 seconds ago

Conor Gallagher

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Conor Gallagher’s curling shot sank Crystal Palace with a last-gasp 2-1 Chelsea win at Crystal Palace, the club he played on loan last season.

The home fans gave Conor Gallagher a warm welcome in the warm-up before the match. Conor Gallagher received the ball from Cristian Pulisic, created space for himself and bent the ball around Vicente Guaita.

There are a number of UASL, Bundesliga, MLS and other matches you can watch on ESPN+ (U.S.)

Thiago Silva had headed a pass from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Aubameyang to score his first Chelsea goal in the 38th minute and level the match after Odsonne Edouard had given Chelsea the lead.

In anger, Palace argued that Silva only received a yellow card after depriving Jordan Ayew of a run on goal by handling just minutes before Aubameyang tucked home.

A yellow card was shown to Palace manager Patrick Vieira for remonstrating with Kavanagh over his decision not to give Silva a red card. This was after Silva was challenged.

It also underlined Potter’s challenges since replacing Thomas Tuchel a month ago, as they fell eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

