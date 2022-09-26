Connect with us

Commanders vs. Eagles: When, Where, And How To Watch

(CTN News) – Commanders vs. Eagles: Carson Wentz is being spoiled in his first game against his former team by the Philadelphia Eagles. As the Eagles shut out the Commanders through two quarters at FedEx Field and led by 24 points at halftime.

Commanders vs. Eagles, the Eagles defense sacked Wentz six times and forced two Wentz fumbles.

A 17-0 Eagles lead was built on the shoulders of Jalen Hurts, who completed 12 of his next 14 passes — including two touchdowns – route to starting 1 of 5 in this game.

The Eagles take a 10-0 lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to Dallas Goedert on a screen pass and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to A.J.

Brown to put Philadelphia ahead 17-0. With four catches for 75 yards, Brown has his first receiving touchdown with the Eagles.

In the first half, Hurts completed 18 of 27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. As a result of DeVonta Smith’s seven catches for 156 yards in the first half, the Eagles scored two touchdowns. As a result of the Eagles’ 24 points in the second quarter, they won by 24 points.

The first half sees Wentz complete just 3 of 10 passes for 24 yards. Prior to Sunday’s game, the team was tied for the league lead with seven touchdown passes.

There will be a huge second half in this crucial NFC East matchup, so keep a close eye on the live blog below for all the real-time updates and analysis!

How To Watch Commanders vs. Eagles

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field (Landover, Maryland)
TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -6.5; O/U 47

