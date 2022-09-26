Colts vs. Chiefs: What Time Does The Game Air On TV Today? And How To Watch

(CTN News) – Colts vs. Chiefs: Sunday, Sept. 25, the Kansas City Chiefs face the winless Indianapolis Colts. Live streaming of the game will be available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV (free trials).

It is a difficult situation for the Indianapolis Colts. It’s their first loss in two games and they’ve scored the fewest points in the NFL. Their quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been protected well or turnovers haven’t occurred.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town on Sunday, and they’ve lost six of their past eight home openers.

As they attempt to make it to their fifth consecutive conference championship game, the Chiefs (2-0) appear to be in midseason form.

The quarterback has completed 73% of his throws with seven touchdowns and no interceptions despite working with a completely different cast of receivers.

The Chiefs’ defense has also played well, and they had extra time to prepare for Indy (0-1-1) because they played twice in five days to start this season.

What time is Colts vs. Chiefs?

Colts vs. Chiefs, As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they will play the Colts on Sunday, September 25 at noon (1 p.m. ET).

Options for live streaming of Colts vs. Chiefs

