Colts vs. Chiefs: What Time Does The Game Air On TV Today? And How To Watch

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 mins ago

on

Colts vs. Chiefs

(CTN News) – Colts vs. Chiefs: Sunday, Sept. 25, the Kansas City Chiefs face the winless Indianapolis Colts. Live streaming of the game will be available on DirecTV Stream and FuboTV (free trials).

It is a difficult situation for the Indianapolis Colts. It’s their first loss in two games and they’ve scored the fewest points in the NFL. Their quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been protected well or turnovers haven’t occurred.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town on Sunday, and they’ve lost six of their past eight home openers.

As they attempt to make it to their fifth consecutive conference championship game, the Chiefs (2-0) appear to be in midseason form.

The quarterback has completed 73% of his throws with seven touchdowns and no interceptions despite working with a completely different cast of receivers.

The Chiefs’ defense has also played well, and they had extra time to prepare for Indy (0-1-1) because they played twice in five days to start this season.

What time is Colts vs. Chiefs?

Colts vs. Chiefs, As far as the Chiefs are concerned, they will play the Colts on Sunday, September 25 at noon (1 p.m. ET).

Options for live streaming of Colts vs. Chiefs

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial.

There are four options for Colts vs. Chiefs DirecTV Stream:

There is a promotional offer running until April 30 for $54.99 for the Entertainment Package, which includes 65+ channels. You get ESPN, TNT, Nickelodeon, and HGTV as part of this basic package.

A Choice Package with more than 90 channels is available for $74.99 during the promotion. All the channels in ENTERTAINMENT, plus MLB Network, NBA TV, college sports networks, and more. No additional fees apply to Regional Sports Networks.

There are more than 130 channels included in the Ultimate Package, which is $89.99 during the promotion. A wide range of entertainment options from CHOICE, including Oxygen, Golf Channel, NHL Network, Universal Kids, and more.

There are more than 140 channels in the Premier Package during the promotion, which is $134.99. Included in the Premier Package are HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and others.

You can try DirecTV Stream for free without much effort.

You will receive five days of free service after entering your phone number, email address, and credit card information.

You can also enhance your experience by using the DirecTV Stream device. On Google Play, you can access thousands of apps, including Netflix and others, without a free trial.

Google Assistant is integrated into the voice remote, and a traditional live TV channel guide is also available. Separately, it can be purchased.

