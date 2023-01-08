Chiefs Clinch AFC Top Seed With Rout Of Raiders; Jaguars Win AFC South

(CTN News) – The AFC’s top seed isn’t enough for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s fun for them.

A shotgun formation was broken out by running back Jerick McKinnon late in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney faked off and pitched to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw to Toney for a nine-yard score.

It didn’t count. The play was stopped by a holding penalty. Nevertheless, the Chiefs scored anyway to win 31-13.

Depending on who you ask, the play is called Snow Globe or Arctic Circle. The Chiefs’ creativity and willingness to have fun, even with playoff positioning and a week off, were evident.

‘Let’s get some confusion started and throw something back,'” Mahomes said. Worked. Holding penalty just ended. For the playoffs, whatever we do must work.”

Andy Reid, Chiefs coach, said it all came down to that.

“You want to make it fun, but you also want to score,” Reid said. When you’re not doing it, it’s not fun.”

Nearly lost was Mahomes’ NFL record for total yards. This season, he has gained 5,608 total yards passing and rushing. Brees’ 2011 record of 5,562 yards was surpassed.

It was Mahomes’ fifth season with 5,250 passing yards and 358 rushing yards.

Pat was on fire. Those [statistics] are nothing to him.”

The Chiefs (14-3) secured the top seed for the playoffs and a bye in the first round with Mahomes’ performance. Home-field advantage, however, is not guaranteed for Kansas City.

The AFC championship game could be played on a neutral field since Buffalo-Cincinnati was cancelled. Before the Buffalo-Cincinnati game, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin is improving but remains critical.

First NFL game since Hamlin was hospitalized. “LOVE FOR DAMAR” was embroidered on both teams’ warmup shirts. A hoodie with the name “HAMLIN STRONG” was also worn by Mahomes.

A cheer was sounded before the game instead of a moment of silence at Allegiant Stadium.

Getting back on the field was weird for Mahomes. “It’s a game I’ve played my whole life. It has brought you so much. Of course, you’re still thinking about the incident with Damar Monday night. There’s so much more to life than football.”

It was the Chiefs’ 17th consecutive game of at least 300 yards of offense, matching their franchise record set in 2020.

The Raiders (6-11) finished their first season under Josh McDaniels with three consecutive losses. Defense, offensive line, and quarterback face serious questions.

This was Jarrett Stidham’s second start in a row in place of Derek Carr, and it didn’t turn out nearly as well as the first. Stidham completed 22 of 36 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. Six sacks.

Against the 49ers last weekend, he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders haven’t considered retaining Stidham’s starting job next season.

“Am I in this league?” I asked. “Certainly.” Just trying to take advantage of my opportunity these last two weeks.”

Injuries to his hip and oblique, along with a family emergency, forced Josh Jacobs to make a game-day decision. 1,653 yards could win him the NFL rushing title.

But Jacobs fell short of Marcus Allen’s 1,759-yard franchise record. Jacobs had not been picked up for a fifth season by the Raiders. It has been a good season for him.

Can Chiefs clinch 1 seed?

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the third time in five seasons. Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference’s top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

