Chiangrai United Defeats Nongbua Pitchaya 2-1 at Home

Chiang Rai United ensured their place in the Thai League for another season after a 2-1 victory at home against Nong Bua Pitchaya. Jordan Emaviwe scored both goals for the hosts, while Nong Bua still faces relegation pressure with two games remaining.

In the first half, Chiang Rai got off to a strong start. In the 12th minute, Lee Seung-won delivered a precise cross from the right wing, finding Jordan Emaviwe at the far post. Emaviwe’s powerful header gave Chiang Rai a 1-0 lead.

Nong Bua had a golden opportunity to equalize in the 40th minute. Thanawut Phochai skillfully dribbled down the left side and sent a low cross into the box. Paulo Conrado found himself unmarked but shockingly missed the target from close range, leaving Nong Bua trailing at halftime.

The second half saw Chiang Rai extend their lead in the 74th minute. Jordan Emaviwe struck again, this time with a sharp left-footed shot, doubling the advantage to 2-0 and completing his brace for the night.

Nong Bua managed to pull one back in the 86th minute when Marcus Haber found the back of the net, narrowing the score to 2-1. However, it wasn’t enough to change the result.

The match ended with Chiang Rai United securing a crucial victory, while Nong Bua’s fight to avoid relegation continues in the final two games of the season.

