Chiangrai United Bested By Buriram United 2-1

Buriram United edged Chiangrai United 2-1 in a tight match that kept fans on their toes. The Beetles struck first, with a well-placed goal however the struggled to keep the momentum in the Chang FA Cup 2024/25 round of 16 took place on Wednesday.

Just three minutes in, Buriram United created their first chance. Peter Zulj delivered a corner kick from the left, sending the ball into the penalty area. Guilherme Bissoli rose to head it, but the ball sailed just over the bar.

In the 11th minute, Buriram came close to opening the scoring. Bissoli had a shot from the right side of the box, but Chiang Rai’s goalkeeper, Apirak Worawong, made a quick save. The rebound fell back to Bissoli, who tried again, but his effort was blocked by the defenders.

GOAL! At the 17th minute mark, Chiang Rai took the lead through a counterattack. Carlos Uri passed from his own half to Harris Stewart, who made a solo run into the box. His initial shot was saved by Neil Etheridge, but Jordan Emmaviwe was there to smash home the rebound, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Buriram almost equalized in the 24th minute. Bissoli struck from the right-hand side of the box, but Apirak was quick to react again. The rebound fell to Jefferson Tabinas, who took another shot, but the Chiang Rai keeper kept it out.

Two minutes later, Buriram tried a short corner. Pithiwat Sukjitthammakul crossed the ball into the box, where Bissoli connected with a header. Apirak managed to push it onto the crossbar, and Supachai Chaided’s follow-up header went over.

In the 33rd minute, Supachai had another chance for Buriram, firing a tight-angle shot from the right side of the box, but Apirak blocked it once more.

GOAL! Just before halftime, in the 42nd minute, Buriram finally levelled the score. Supachai passed to Dion Cools, who made a run into the box and drilled a powerful shot from a tight angle into the net. The teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

Second Half

Buriram came out strong in the second half, pressing for another goal. In the 47th minute, Bissoli headed from a tight angle, but Apirak pulled off another save.

In the 82nd minute, Buriram earned a corner. Suphanat Mueanta leapt for a header, but the ball went wide. Moments later, in the 84th minute, Rattanakorn Maikami hit the post from a free kick on the left flank, narrowly missing a go-ahead goal.

As the clock ticked into the 87th minute, Suphanat sent a cross to the far post, where Martin Boakye met it with a header that missed the target.

At the 90th minute, Boakye whipped in a cross from the right side of the box, finding Rattanakorn in front of the net. However, his close-range shot went over.

In stoppage time (90+5), Peter Zulj tried a long-range effort with his left foot, but the ball flew just wide of the post. Regulation time ended with the score still locked at 1-1, pushing the game into extra time.

Extra Time

Early in extra time, at the 94th minute, Buriram missed a golden opportunity. Suphanat was fouled in the box by Piyaphon Phanichakul, earning a penalty. Boakye stepped up but sent his shot wide.

In the 104th minute, Jefferson Tabinas crossed from the left wing, finding Goran Causic in the box. Causic’s header, however, missed the target.

GOAL! In the 111th minute, Buriram finally went ahead. Suphanat drew another foul in the penalty area, this time by Sanukran Thinjom. Causic took responsibility for the ensuing penalty and calmly converted, giving Buriram a 2-1 lead.

Despite some late pressure, neither team scored again. The match ended with Buriram United securing a 2-1 victory over Singha Chiang Rai United, advancing to the Chang FA Cup quarterfinals.

Starting Lineups

Buriram United:

Neil Etheridge (GK), Curtis Good, Dion Cools, Ko Myong-suk, Jefferson Tabinas, Kenneth Dughall, Pithiwat Sukjitthammakul, Auttakit Berg, Peter Zulj, Guilherme Bissoli, Supachai Chaided.

Singha Chiangrai United:

Apirak Worawong (GK), Thanasak Srisai, Lee Jung-moon, Jordan Emmaviwe, Julio Cesar, Tanawat Pimpyotha, Harris Stewart, Jonata Verzura, Atikoon Meethuam, Lee Seungwon, Carlos Uri.