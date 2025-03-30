Chiangrai United Beats Nakhon Ratchasima FC 4-1

Chiangrai United dominated Nakhon Ratchasima FC with a convincing 4-1 victory. The game began with both teams attacking aggressively. In the 6th minute, the home team nearly took the lead when Dayverson’s header went just wide of the target.

In the 15th minute, the visitors had their chance with a free kick just outside the box. Carlos Uri curled it over the wall, but Nakhon Ratchasima keeper Thanachai Noorat made a crucial save.

The match remained evenly contested until the 38th minute when Dennis Murillo set up Somkiat Khunmee, who dribbled past defenders and the goalkeeper to score for Nakhon Ratchasima, putting them 1-0 up.

The first half ended with the home side leading, despite both teams continuing to push for more goals during stoppage time.

Second Half

Chiang Rai United came out strong after the break and levelled the score in the 57th minute. Carlos Uri delivered a perfectly placed cross to Julio Cesar, who powered a header into the net, making it 1-1.

Drama unfolded in the 67th minute when VAR reviewed a foul by Nakhon Ratchasima’s Lee Jong-sun on Carlos Uri. The referee upgraded Lee’s yellow card to a red, leaving the home team with 10 players.

With the numerical advantage, Chiang Rai pressed forward. In the 72nd minute, substitute Jordan Emaviwe dribbled down the left and passed to Sanukran Thinjom, who slotted the ball home to give Chiang Rai a 2-1 lead.

During the seven minutes of added time, Chiang Rai extended their lead. In the 90th minute, Jordan Emaviwe broke through the defence to score, making it 3-1. Shortly after, in the 90+3 minute, Settasit Suwannaset sealed the win with another solo effort, bringing the final score to 4-1.

Final Whistle

Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC fell to Chiangrai United in a game that saw the visitors dominate the second half.

Starting Lineups

Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC: Thanachai Noorat, Somkiat Khunmee, Lee Jong-sun, Greg Houla, Weerawat Jiraphaksiri, Dayverson Fernandes, Supawit Rompho, Natthawut Charoenbutr, Dennis Murillo, Natthapong Sai-riya, Thanison Paiboonkitcharoen

Chiang Rai United: Apirak Worawong, Thanasak Srisai, Ralph Machado Dias, Sanukran Thinjom, Carlos Uri, Jonata Vezura, Atikun Meethuam, Julio Cesar, Thanawat Pim-yotha, Harris Stuart, Sitthichok Kannoo

Chiangrai United Standings

Chiangrai United is currently on the 11 place in the Premier League table. Last game played with Nakhon Ratchasima FC, which ended with result: Win Chiangrai United 1:4.Leading players Chiangrai United in all leagues is: Kannoo 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva 4 goals, J. Emaviwe 3 goals, Stewart 2 goals, Julio Cesar 2 goals, S. Suvannaseat 2 goals, Prachuapmon 2 goals, Jaihan 1 goals, Promsawat 1 goals, Lee 1 goals. In 27 matches scored 27 goals, an average of 1.00 goals per game. 10 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 15 defeits. In 40.74% matches the total goals in the match was over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 70.37% matches the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 9 matches Chiangrai United has not lost the goal. In 8 games, both teams have scored goal. Average goals: 1.00 per game